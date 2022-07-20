Chariot boosts Morocco gas resource

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chariot boosts Morocco gas resource

Chariot has upgraded the amount of gas it believes may be under its licence offshore Morocco, following the drilling of the Anchois-2 well.
By Ed Reed
20/07/2022, 9:30 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A drilling rig in a deep blue sea with a smaller vessel in front
The Stena Don drilled a well on the Anchois field for Chariot

Netherland Sewell & Associates (NSAI) prepared an assessment on Anchois and various other exploration prospects in the Lixus and Rissana licences.

“We remain fully focused on bringing Anchois into production as quickly as possible and are working hard across all aspects of the development plan required to reach [final investment decision] FID,” said Chariot’s Duncan Wallace. “We are committed to realising the value of this gas field as well as continuing to prove up the significant scope of our wider resource base from the Moroccan portfolio.”

In addition to the Anchois development, the company is also talking of exploration, with an eye on supplying Moroccan demand – and potentially Europe.

NSAI upgraded the 1C contingent resource at Anchois to 365 billion cubic feet, from 201 bcf, an 82% increase. It boosted the 2C resource to 637 bcf, up 76%. The consultants put the total recoverable resource at 1.4 tcf.

NSAI also gave updated assessments on two undrilled prospects, Maquereau and Anchois West, in addition to the new Anguille prospect. These are all in the same tertiary gas play as Anchois.

Meanwhile, on Rissana, NSAI gave a total prospective resource of more than 7 tcf. This includes a higher risk Mesozoic play, which has prospects that may hold multiple tcf.

Growing demand

Wallace said the assessment showed “a growing resource base from which we can fast track our gas development towards material cashflows and provide gas to meet Morocco’s growing energy demand”.

Chariot has a 75% stake in the Lixus licence. This covers 1,794 square km, in water depths ranging up to 850 metres. The original Anchois discovery was drilled in 2009. Chariot drilled its Anchois-2 in the first quarter of this year.

Schlumberger and Subsea 7 are working on the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the offshore gas project. Société Générale is leading the debt financing.

