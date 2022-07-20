Apache celebrates flare-to-power in Western Desert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Apache celebrates flare-to-power in Western Desert

Apache is scaling up drilling in Egypt but at the same time is working to tackle flaring, through a new gas-to-site power model.
By Ed Reed
20/07/2022, 12:55 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ApacheSunset with generators on each side of a sand road
Apache is scaling up drilling in Egypt but at the same time is working to tackle flaring, through a new gas-to-site power model. Picture shows; Generators at the Ptah field. Western Desert, Egypt. Supplied by Apache Date; Unknown

Apache is scaling up drilling in Egypt but at the same time is working to tackle flaring, through a new gas-to-site power model.

The company has set a goal of reducing routine flaring by 40% at its upstream operations in Egypt this year, under its ESG framework. Apache works in Egypt via a joint venture, Khalda Petroleum Co. (KPC), with Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC).

Where local connections are available, associated gas can be exported. In remote sites this has proved harder.

Apache has begun using this gas to fuel local power. Excess gas goes into generators, which power a central grid connected to production facilities.

The move cuts diesel consumption, reducing emissions further. It also allows the company to cut diesel purchases and logistical challenges, cutting costs. Apache has said it expects to save around $15 million per year as a result.

Apache chose to carry out a trial run at its remote Ptah field. The new power generation system started up in April and involves 18 generators. These produce up to 10 MW of power, which it distributes via 30 km of overhead power transmission lines.

It connects to 26 wells, which require 8 MW of power. The remaining power goes to accommodation and water disposal. The company believes the project has cut flaring by around 2 million cubic feet per day. This will account for 20% of its corporate goal of cutting Egyptian flaring this year.

Corporate plans

Apache has a three-year goal of removing 1 million tonnes of CO2 from operations. The company has linked executive pay to achieving this goal.

Over the next two years, drilling in the Western Desert is “expected to grow significantly”, Apache said. As a result, it expects to increase power demand at its Egyptian operations 25%

An Apache engineer said the idea was not new. “We typically own, install and maintain our power generation equipment and transmission lines at KPC. However, in this area, the existing generation network was at capacity. With Ptah, we lease the generators, and the supplier is responsible for their operation, maintenance and upkeep.”

In addition to the Ptah Power project, Apache has also reduced flaring in Egypt by adding compression at its Biruni early production facility in March this year.

The company drilled 19 wells in the first quarter, reporting that 15 of them were successful. Among the successes was the Ptah West well, which began producing at 4,250 bpd.

Aggreko said it had launched the largest power generation at site in January. The project in Kurdistan has 192 MW of generators.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts