Court freezes Eni, Vitol payments over Springfield dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Court freezes Eni, Vitol payments over Springfield dispute

A Ghanaian court has ordered the government to halt payments to Eni and Vitol, amidst the ongoing legal dispute with local company Springfield Exploration & Production.
By Ed Reed
21/07/2022, 10:23 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Man in overalls and hard hat on a vessel
Eni worker offshore Ghana

A Ghanaian court has ordered the government to halt payments to Eni and Vitol, amidst the ongoing legal dispute with local company Springfield Exploration & Production.

A commercial court in Accra, on July 15, granted Springfield’s request to halt payments.

Springfield asked for an injunction restraining Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC), the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance “from making any and all payments whether outstanding or recurring” to Eni and Vitol. The injunction runs while the hearings over the unitisation dispute continue.

Judge Mariama Sammo granted the request for the injunction. She went on to require an account of payments to the two companies. “I am of the view that it will be in the interest of justice to grant the application for interlocutory injunction,” she said.

Eni and Springfield representatives have not yet commented on the legal move.

The dispute stems from an argument over whether a discovery made by Springfield is part of Eni and Vitol’s fields.

The Italian company is the operator of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP). Springfield holds the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP2).

Springfield made its Afina discovery in December 2019 on WCTP2. A GNPC study on unitisation said that Eni’s Sankofa East field is connected to Afina. Furthermore, it said the owners of WCTP2 control up to 54.5% of the unitised field.

Eni has rejected the claims that the fields are connected. Springfield has only drilled one well, it argues, and there is insufficient evidence to show connectivity.

Heavy going

A Ghanaian court ruled in June 2021 that Springfield may have the rights to up to 30% of revenues from Eni’s offshore operations. It ordered the companies to set this aside in an escrow account. Judge Sammo also presided over this hearing, which had initially sought to capture all revenues.

The Ghanaian company at the time said this might be worth $40 million per month.

A report in February this year by local news source the Graphic said Eni and Vitol had not set aside the required 30%.

Eni has taken the case to the London Court of Arbitration.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts