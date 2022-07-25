TotalEnergies’ Ikike reaches first flows

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

TotalEnergies has started production at the Ikike field, offshore Nigeria, which should reach peak production of 50,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

The field is on OML 99 and is around 20 km offshore, in water depths of 20 metres. Ikike is producing via a 14 km multiphase pipeline tie back to the existing Amenam facilities.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to start production at Ikike, which was launched a few months before the COVID pandemic, and whose success owes a lot to the full mobilisation of the teams,” said Henri-Max Ndong Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.

“By tapping discoveries close to existing facilities, this project fits the Company’s strategy of focusing on low-cost and low-emission oil projects.”

Total said it had used existing facilities to keep costs low and minimise emissions. Each barrel of oil equivalent from Ikike comes with less than 4 kg of CO2e. As such, Ikike will reduce Total’s average upstream carbon intensity.

Ikike holds around 70 million boe.

The company also reported that 95% of hours in the delivery of Ikike had come from local workers. Local contractors provided all the construction and integration for the jacket and the topside modules.

Total took final investment decision on Ikike in 2019. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), that year, projected costs on Ikike to be around $500 million.

The French company has a 40% stake in the field, while Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has the remaining 60%.

