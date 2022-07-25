TotalEnergies’ Ikike reaches first flows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TotalEnergies’ Ikike reaches first flows

TotalEnergies has started production at the Ikike field, offshore Nigeria, which should reach peak production of 50,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.
By Ed Reed
25/07/2022, 7:52 am
© BloombergA TotalEnergies electric vehicle charging station in the La Defense business district in Paris.
The field is on OML 99 and is around 20 km offshore, in water depths of 20 metres. Ikike is producing via a 14 km multiphase pipeline tie back to the existing Amenam facilities.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to start production at Ikike, which was launched a few months before the COVID pandemic, and whose success owes a lot to the full mobilisation of the teams,” said Henri-Max Ndong Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.

“By tapping discoveries close to existing facilities, this project fits the Company’s strategy of focusing on low-cost and low-emission oil projects.”

Total said it had used existing facilities to keep costs low and minimise emissions. Each barrel of oil equivalent from Ikike comes with less than 4 kg of CO2e. As such, Ikike will reduce Total’s average upstream carbon intensity.

Ikike holds around 70 million boe.

The company also reported that 95% of hours in the delivery of Ikike had come from local workers. Local contractors provided all the construction and integration for the jacket and the topside modules.

Total took final investment decision on Ikike in 2019. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), that year, projected costs on Ikike to be around $500 million.

The French company has a 40% stake in the field, while Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has the remaining 60%.

Map showing Ikike field off Nigeria © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Picture shows; The Ikike field, offshore Nigeria. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; 25/07/2022

