Perenco exports its first barrel of oil from Chad

Perenco has exported its first barrel of oil from its recently acquired Chadian assets via the Chad-Cameroon pipeline.

The company acquired PetroChad Mangara (PCM) in mid-June from Glencore.

It described exporting the first barrel as a “first step” in a work programme intended to bring the Badila and Mangara fields to production potential of around 16,000 barrels per day. The fields are in southern Chad’s Doba Basin.

Perenco attributed the rapid start of production to co-operation with Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT) and Chad’s Minister of Hydrocarbons.

PCM has also repaired water wells for neighbouring villages, it said.

The Mangara and Badila fields began producing in 2014. Perenco also acquired the Krim field under its deal with Glencore, which has not yet been developed.

Glencore struck its deal with Perenco in August 2021. The trader shut down production in Chad in early 2020 amid COVID and price falls.