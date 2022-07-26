Perenco exports its first barrel of oil from Chad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Perenco exports its first barrel of oil from Chad

Perenco has exported its first barrel of oil from its recently acquired Chadian assets via the Chad-Cameroon pipeline.
By Ed Reed
26/07/2022, 7:54 am
© Supplied by Perencoenergy firms IR35 mistake

The company acquired PetroChad Mangara (PCM) in mid-June from Glencore.

It described exporting the first barrel as a “first step” in a work programme intended to bring the Badila and Mangara fields to production potential of around 16,000 barrels per day. The fields are in southern Chad’s Doba Basin.

Perenco attributed the rapid start of production to co-operation with Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT) and Chad’s Minister of Hydrocarbons.

PCM has also repaired water wells for neighbouring villages, it said.

The Mangara and Badila fields began producing in 2014. Perenco also acquired the Krim field under its deal with Glencore, which has not yet been developed.

Glencore struck its deal with Perenco in August 2021. The trader shut down production in Chad in early 2020 amid COVID and price falls.

