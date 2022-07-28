Kinshasa launches 30 block licence round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Kinshasa launches 30 block licence round

Congo Kinshasa has officially launched a licence round, offering 30 blocks to interested parties, in the face of opposition from environmentalists.
By Ed Reed
28/07/2022, 2:51 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Office of the PrimeMan in hard hat addresses reporters
Picture shows; Prime Minister Sama Lukonde. Kinshasa. Supplied by Office of the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Date; 14/10/2021

Congo Kinshasa has officially launched a licence round, offering 30 blocks to interested parties, in the face of opposition from environmentalists.

Minister of Hydrocarbons Didier Budimbu launched the offering today in Kinshasa.

“We are one of the potentially oil and gas rich countries in the world, our 3 sedimentary basins are among the largest,” Budimbu said.

The ministry has said the country may hold 22 billion barrels of oil and 66bn barrels of oil equivalent in gas. This could put the country “at the forefront of major oil and gas producers in a unique operating environment”.

Expressions of interest are due by January 31, 2023. The bid round will close on April 30, 2023, and awards will be made on June 30.

Xcalibur Multiphysics is providing support for the round. The ministry aims to drum up interest from companies through exhibitions in a number of international conferences.

The offering covers 11 blocks in the Tanganyika Graben, nine in the Central Basin, four in the Albertine Graben, three in the Coastal Basin and three in the Lake Kivu.

The last three are gas prone. Methane and CO2 saturate Lake Kivu’s waters. Any interested companies will have to explain how they will operate in these challenging waters.

Congo Kinshasa had previously set out plans to offer 16 blocks. However, with higher energy prices and new interest in the sector, it boosted the number to 30 earlier this month.

Mixed opinions

Greenpeace Africa has been particularly critical of the Congolese plans. The group submitted a petition with 100,000 signatures to President Félix Tshisekedi calling for no new developments.

Kinshasa “wants to sacrifice vast areas of Congo rainforest and peatland for oil. This would be an unmitigated disaster for the climate, biodiversity and local people,” the NGO said.

It is not clear which companies will bid. A Twitter post in May from the Ministry of Hydrocarbons named TotalEnergies and Chevron, in addition to the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO).

APPO Secretary General Omar Farouk, in a video this week, defended African production of oil and gas. “Africa is not against climate change initiatives”, he said. “But what we are saying is that the timing and the speed with which we are being cajoled to accept the energy transition is not in the interests of ourselves, our children or our grandchildren.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts