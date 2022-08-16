NOC mollifies southern leaders, Zallaf talks up relocation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

National Oil Corp.’s (NOC) Zallaf Exploration and Production subsidiary is making plans to relocate its headquarters to the country’s south.

NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara approved the relocation plan today. Zallaf announced its localisation scheme on August 14.

The company is currently based in Tripoli with an office in Sabha. The plan will see it switch its focus to Sabha, which is about 640 km south of Tripoli.

Zallaf management discussed the practicalities of transferring departments and the timetable for the move.

NOC established Zallaf in 2013. The unit has the aim of developing discoveries that are not yet producing, particularly via early production facilities (EPFs). The company is also tasked with unlocking unconventional resources in the Murzuq and Ghadames basins.

The subsidiary has highlighted the importance of local content, particularly regional content.

While the Zallaf plans have been in train for some time, there appears to be a fresh impetus to highlight benefits to the south.

Bengdara also held a meeting today with various southern mayors, giving orders for new fuel stations to be constructed in the region. The NOC chief is visiting the Sharara field today, around 250 km west of Sabha.

Zallaf, on August 1, said it was ready to start drilling on the Al Atshan fields, with the NWD-50 rig. The field is on NC 151, in the Ghadames Basin. The company expects to produce gas from the Atshan field for the Ubari power plant.

Zallaf is also working on a plan to develop the Erawin field. It has said that two wells on this field could start producing 3,000 barrels per day soon. Ultimately, the company intends to build a pipeline from Erawin to Sharara.