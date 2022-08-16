NOC mollifies southern leaders, Zallaf talks up relocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

NOC mollifies southern leaders, Zallaf talks up relocation

National Oil Corp.’s (NOC) Zallaf Exploration and Production subsidiary is making plans to relocate its headquarters to the country’s south.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2022, 12:42 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Zallaf E&PMan stands on big red wellhead
National Oil Corp.'s (NOC) Zallaf Exploration and Production subsidiary is making plans to relocate its headquarters to the country's south. Picture shows; Drilling preparation at the Al Atshan field, in August 2022. Libya. Supplied by Zallaf E&P Date; 01/08/2022

National Oil Corp.’s (NOC) Zallaf Exploration and Production subsidiary is making plans to relocate its headquarters to the country’s south.

NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara approved the relocation plan today. Zallaf announced its localisation scheme on August 14.

The company is currently based in Tripoli with an office in Sabha. The plan will see it switch its focus to Sabha, which is about 640 km south of Tripoli.

Zallaf management discussed the practicalities of transferring departments and the timetable for the move.

NOC established Zallaf in 2013. The unit has the aim of developing discoveries that are not yet producing, particularly via early production facilities (EPFs). The company is also tasked with unlocking unconventional resources in the Murzuq and Ghadames basins.

The subsidiary has highlighted the importance of local content, particularly regional content.

While the Zallaf plans have been in train for some time, there appears to be a fresh impetus to highlight benefits to the south.

Bengdara also held a meeting today with various southern mayors, giving orders for new fuel stations to be constructed in the region. The NOC chief is visiting the Sharara field today, around 250 km west of Sabha.

Two camels stand in front of a camp in the desert © Supplied by Zallaf E&P
Picture shows; The Atshan field camp. Libya. Supplied by Zallaf E&P Date; 26/07/2022

Zallaf, on August 1, said it was ready to start drilling on the Al Atshan fields, with the NWD-50 rig. The field is on NC 151, in the Ghadames Basin. The company expects to produce gas from the Atshan field for the Ubari power plant.

Zallaf is also working on a plan to develop the Erawin field. It has said that two wells on this field could start producing 3,000 barrels per day soon. Ultimately, the company intends to build a pipeline from Erawin to Sharara.

