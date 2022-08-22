DNO makes move into West Africa with Foxtrot fling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

DNO makes move into West Africa with Foxtrot fling

Norway’s DNO has struck a deal to buy a stake in Foxtrot International, which owns gas producing assets in Cote d’Ivoire.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/08/2022, 9:30 am Updated: 22/08/2022, 11:33 am
DNO news

DNO described the deal as forming a “bridgehead” for the company in West Africa.

“As DNO targets expansion beyond the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the North Sea, the move into Côte d’Ivoire is an important first step into a highly prospective region offering a broad set of growth opportunities through acquisition of producing fields, development assets and exploration licences,” said DNO managing director Bjørn Dale.

DNO is also looking at other opportunities in the region, he said.

Welligence Energy Analytics vice president for sub Saharan Africa David Thomson welcomed the deal.

DNO, he said, is “acquiring a mature, producing asset at a decent price. The Foxtrot development is also mostly gas and this will help balance DNO’s currently heavily oil weighted portfolio. It can help breathe new life into Foxtrot. DNO also has operational experience and it can bring this to the table.”

The company will issue 78.9 million shares to RAK Petroleum, which owns Mondoil Enterprises. Mondoil has a 33.33% indirect stake in Foxtrot International. DNO put its share price value at 14.38 Norwegian krone ($1.46), giving a value for the deal of around $115.3mn.

RAK owns 44.94% of DNO following a 2012 merger. RAK will distribute its DNO shares to its shareholders as part of the planned deal. DNO owns 5.1% of RAK and will receive some shares back, which it will hold in the treasury.

DNO said it valued Mondoil at $95mn, for its 9.09% stake in CI-27 and 8% of CI-12 off Cote d’Ivoire. The company also has $21mn in cash and $1.25mn in working capital. It will have an effective date of January 1, 2022.

Offshore plans

Foxtrot has a 27.27% stake in CI-27, which is a producing asset with four fields tied back to two offshore platforms. CI-12 is an exploration licence.

The Foxtrot gas field began producing in 1999. CI-27 also includes the Mahi field, which started in 2012, and the Marlin and Manta fields, which began producing in 2016.

The fields export gas to onshore power plants in Abidjan, receiving $6.47 per mmBtu for its gas. A sale and purchase agreement, from 1999, now covers the supply of 140 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Partners in CI-27 launched a field development plan in early 2020. This represented a $350mn investment over two years. This work covers three new wells and two sidetracks. The last well in the programme, a sidetrack, is underway.

This will see production increase to more than 230mmcf per day. In the first half of the year, gross production was 200mmcf. The fields also produce 1,500 barrels per day of liquids, which go to the local refinery.

The partners are planning two more wells on the licence, in order to maintain production.

Welligence’s Thomson went on to say the move into Cote d’Ivoire would help moderate DNO’s exposure to Kurdistan.

“It adds production to the portfolio and there is also exploration upside. DNO’s balance sheet is also strong and the deal into Cote d’Ivoire is an all-share transaction. This means it can keep most of its war chest and continue to look for opportunities. There are a lot of opportunities throughout West Africa and this will help it establish a presence and potentially expand in the region.”

For the deal to go through, DNO shareholders will be asked for their approval at an EGM, on September 13. RAK will also hold an EGM for its capital repayment plan.

Benefits for DNO include an expanded free float and reducing the company’s carbon footprint, by expanding its gas production.

Foxtrot paid RAK $8.8mn in cash in the first half of 2022. The company reinvested $9mn in the Cote d’Ivoire company.

Updated at 11:33 am with comments from Welligence’s Thomson. 

