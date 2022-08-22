Sudan offers Russia oil exploration opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sudan offers Russia oil exploration opportunities

Sudanese officials have visited Russia and discussed the opportunities for new oil investments in the North African state.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/08/2022, 1:07 pm
Sudan will provide information on certain areas to Russia’s Zarubezhneft by October, Sudanese director general in the Ministry of Energy & Oil al-Tahir Abul-Hassan was quoted by Interfax as saying.

“We discussed Zarubezhneft’s proposal for investments in Sudan. We previously provided several blocks for development, and now we have added more, in regions with gas and oil potential,” Abul Hassan said.

A Sudanese delegation, led by Minister Mohamed Bashir Abu Namou, visited Moscow last week.

Sudan news agency SUNA said the two governments were holding specialised talks. Sudan representatives said they were ready for “new partnerships” with Russia, SUNA said.

Zarubezhneft has the stated aim of acquiring oil and gas licences in Russia and abroad on behalf of the state.

While Russia faces diplomatic isolation from much of the world, there remain opportunities in some parts of Africa.

Russia has been willing to provide military support for Sudan, with Sudanese forces recently taking part in military competitions in Belarus. There have been a number of reports suggesting Russia is interested in establishing a naval port in Sudan, on the Red Sea.

Russia is also a crucial grain supplier to Sudan.

The Sudanese military overthrew the civilian government in October 2021. In July, the military leaders suggested they would hold talks with civilians in order to arrange a transition. International donors have paused plans to offer debt relief to Sudan while the military holds power and inflation is sky-high.

