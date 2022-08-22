Sudan offers Russia oil exploration opportunities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Sudanese officials have visited Russia and discussed the opportunities for new oil investments in the North African state.

Sudan will provide information on certain areas to Russia’s Zarubezhneft by October, Sudanese director general in the Ministry of Energy & Oil al-Tahir Abul-Hassan was quoted by Interfax as saying.

“We discussed Zarubezhneft’s proposal for investments in Sudan. We previously provided several blocks for development, and now we have added more, in regions with gas and oil potential,” Abul Hassan said.

A Sudanese delegation, led by Minister Mohamed Bashir Abu Namou, visited Moscow last week.

Sudan news agency SUNA said the two governments were holding specialised talks. Sudan representatives said they were ready for “new partnerships” with Russia, SUNA said.

Zarubezhneft has the stated aim of acquiring oil and gas licences in Russia and abroad on behalf of the state.

While Russia faces diplomatic isolation from much of the world, there remain opportunities in some parts of Africa.

Russia has been willing to provide military support for Sudan, with Sudanese forces recently taking part in military competitions in Belarus. There have been a number of reports suggesting Russia is interested in establishing a naval port in Sudan, on the Red Sea.

Russia is also a crucial grain supplier to Sudan.

The Sudanese military overthrew the civilian government in October 2021. In July, the military leaders suggested they would hold talks with civilians in order to arrange a transition. International donors have paused plans to offer debt relief to Sudan while the military holds power and inflation is sky-high.