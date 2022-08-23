BW Energy facility sets sail for Gabon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

BW Energy’s new offshore production facility has set sail for Gabon, on a heavy lift vessel. It is due to arrive by the end of September.

Lamprell converted the Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig into the facility, renaming it the BW MaBoMo.

BW Energy plans to install the unit on the Dussafu licence, where it will produce oil from the Hibiscus and Ruche fields. First oil is planned for late in the first quarter of 2023.

The Hibiscus Ruche development should add another 30,000 barrels per day of production, from six horizontal production wells. The production facility has 12 well slots.

“By repurposing existing oil and gas production assets we extend their economic lifespan, shorten the time to first oil while also significantly reducing the field development investments and CO2 footprint,” said BW Energy CEO Carl Arnet.

“We are very pleased to have completed the conversion project with excellent HSE results and only minor adjustments to schedule and budget in a highly challenging environment due to COVID-19, supply chain disturbances, geopolitical tension and commodity inflation.”

BW Energy will connect the new unit to the BW Adolo FPSO via a 20 km pipeline.

The BW MaBoMo left Lamprell’s Dubai yard on August 8. Work took 1.9 million manhours, with no lost time incidents (LTIs).

The company had hoped to reach first oil at the Hibiscus Alpha development late this year. However, Borr Drilling has pushed back the delivery of its Borr Norve rig, which had the knock on impact of delaying first oil.

BW Energy signed up a $300 million reserve based lending (RBL) facility earlier in August. The company said it planned to use the cash to develop the Dussafu licence.