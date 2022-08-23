BW Energy facility sets sail for Gabon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

BW Energy facility sets sail for Gabon

BW Energy’s new offshore production facility has set sail for Gabon, on a heavy lift vessel. It is due to arrive by the end of September.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2022, 9:11 am
© Supplied by BW EnergyRed hulled ship in the water
Picture shows; BW Adolo . Gabon. Supplied by BW Energy Date; Unknown

Lamprell converted the Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig into the facility, renaming it the BW MaBoMo.

BW Energy plans to install the unit on the Dussafu licence, where it will produce oil from the Hibiscus and Ruche fields. First oil is planned for late in the first quarter of 2023.

The Hibiscus Ruche development should add another 30,000 barrels per day of production, from six horizontal production wells. The production facility has 12 well slots.

“By repurposing existing oil and gas production assets we extend their economic lifespan, shorten the time to first oil while also significantly reducing the field development investments and CO2 footprint,” said BW Energy CEO Carl Arnet.

“We are very pleased to have completed the conversion project with excellent HSE results and only minor adjustments to schedule and budget in a highly challenging environment due to COVID-19, supply chain disturbances, geopolitical tension and commodity inflation.”

BW Energy will connect the new unit to the BW Adolo FPSO via a 20 km pipeline.

The BW MaBoMo left Lamprell’s Dubai yard on August 8. Work took 1.9 million manhours, with no lost time incidents (LTIs).

The company had hoped to reach first oil at the Hibiscus Alpha development late this year. However, Borr Drilling has pushed back the delivery of its Borr Norve rig, which had the knock on impact of delaying first oil.

BW Energy signed up a $300 million reserve based lending (RBL) facility earlier in August. The company said it planned to use the cash to develop the Dussafu licence.

