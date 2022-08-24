Panoro signs up for onshore South Africa exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Panoro signs up for onshore South Africa exploration

Panoro Energy has taken a 100% stake in a South African licence, onshore in the Karoo Basin, citing gas – and helium – prospectivity.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2022, 9:27 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 9:34 am
A bucket wheel by a coal pile at the Phola coal processing plant in Ogies, South Africa, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

South Africa has awarded technical co-operation permit (TCP) 218 to Panoro, the company said. The licence covers 6,608 square km in northern Free State.

“The award of TCP 218 will allow us to incubate a potentially exciting natural gas and Helium play,” said Panoro CEO John Hamilton.

“While the technical fundamentals and market opportunities for both natural gas and Helium in South Africa represent a compelling proposition, the renewable nature of the resource, possibility to displace coal fired power and many applications of helium make for an equally compelling investment from an ESG perspective.”

Hamilton said Panoro would evaluate the area’s “high potential” in the coming months.

The licence runs for 12 months. During this time, Panoro will have the right to carry out desktop studies of existing data sources and carry out field work. Following this, it has an option to apply for an exploration right on the area.

Renergen is also working on an LNG and helium project in Free State.

Panoro noted the appeal of helium in its plans. Wells in the North Karoo Basin have found helium concentrations of more than 20%, while the global norm is 2-4%. The company said South Africa had the potential to become a strategically important source of helium supply.

Producing natural gas for local consumption is also an opportunity identified by Panoro. The licence is near demand centres and gas production could go to supply domestic gas to power projects.

