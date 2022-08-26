Petronas out of Gambia, while FAR steps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Petronas out of Gambia, while FAR steps up

Petronas has officially transferred its stake in two Gambian blocks to Australian minnow FAR, which will now seek a new partner to support exploration.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/08/2022, 9:09 am
© Supplied by Gambia PresidencyGroup of people tour industrial facility
Picture shows; Gambian President Barrow visits Mandinari storage facility in May 2022. West Coast Region, The Gambia. Supplied by Gambia Presidency Date; 07/05/2022

The two drilled the Bambo-1 in late 2021 but results were disappointing.

FAR now has a 100% stake in the A2 and A5 blocks. FAR and Petronas, via PC Gambia, had previously held 50% each.

Recent rumours suggest Petronas is considering the sale of its entire African upstream portfolio.

A statement from FAR said there was now no obligation to drill an exploration well on the licences in the next two year term.

“FAR’s acquisition of the remaining 50% of The Gambia assets and the positive discussions with the government of The Gambia on the terms for the First Extension Exploration Period will provide FAR options to utilise its valuable exploration data to maximise value from the asset,” said the Australian company’s chairman Patrick O’Connor.

“These developments have minimal impact on FAR’s forward budget while significantly improving the chance of securing new investment. FAR remains committed to generating real value for our shareholders, and we see this transaction as a part of that overarching strategy.”

The next two-year phase will begin on October 1, 2022.

The company has begun work to find a partner. It would need to be able to fund future exploration and may also take over the role of operator. It has opened a data room.

FAR and Petronas found oil shows in the Bambo-1, and sidetrack. Recent work has shown oil at multiple levels beneath the secondary objective. The Australian company has tipped a new prospect, which it named Panthera, as having “compelling evidence of an oil charge”. This prospect is a “strong candidate” for future drilling, it said.

