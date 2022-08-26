NOC secures investment pledges from Eni, TotalEnergies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) chairman Farhat Bengdara has visited the heads of Eni and TotalEnergies in their home offices, seeking new investments.

Libya is producing 1.223 million barrels per day of oil but has the goal of reaching 2mn bpd within three to five years.

Bengdara first went to Rome, on August 24, to hold talks with Claudio Descalzi. The Italian executive gave assurances of Eni’s commitment to Libya.

A statement from Eni noted its willingness to invest in new gas production plans in Libya. This would cover both exploration and existing facilities, with supply targeting the Libyan and European markets.

Descalzi also affirmed support for NOC’s plan to reach 2mn bpd.

On August 25, Bengdara arrived in Paris for talks with Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné. The two sides discussed the French company’s various plans for Libya, in particular the strategic agreements signed in November 2021.

Pouyanné gave assurances of Total’s full commitment to Libya. The executive, according to NOC, said he wanted to launch new investments to increase Libya’s oil production, in addition to gas projects.

Total aims to help build a more sustainable future in Libya, he said.

NOC’s chairman talked to both Eni and TotalEnergies about renewable energy projects in Libya.

Pouyanné noted the role of solar energy in Libya, which can help increase access to clean, reliable and affordable electricity.

“We discussed TotalEnergies’ multi-energy strategy in Libya, and our will to increase oil and gas production, to bring more energy to global markets and the EU as well as solar power,” he said.

Accompanying Bengdara was the under-secretary of the Ministry of Oil and member of NOC’s board Khalifa Abdul Sadiq.