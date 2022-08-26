NOC secures investment pledges from Eni, TotalEnergies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

NOC secures investment pledges from Eni, TotalEnergies

Libya's National Oil Corp. (NOC) chairman Farhat Bengdara has visited the heads of Eni and TotalEnergies in their home offices, seeking new investments.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/08/2022, 9:56 am
© Supplied by Libya's NOCTanker enters port
Picture shows; The Iblea tanker. Brega, Libya. Supplied by Libya's NOC Date; 17/07/2022

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) chairman Farhat Bengdara has visited the heads of Eni and TotalEnergies in their home offices, seeking new investments.

Libya is producing 1.223 million barrels per day of oil but has the goal of reaching 2mn bpd within three to five years.

Bengdara first went to Rome, on August 24, to hold talks with Claudio Descalzi. The Italian executive gave assurances of Eni’s commitment to Libya.

A statement from Eni noted its willingness to invest in new gas production plans in Libya. This would cover both exploration and existing facilities, with supply targeting the Libyan and European markets.

Descalzi also affirmed support for NOC’s plan to reach 2mn bpd.

On August 25, Bengdara arrived in Paris for talks with Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné. The two sides discussed the French company’s various plans for Libya, in particular the strategic agreements signed in November 2021.

Pouyanné gave assurances of Total’s full commitment to Libya. The executive, according to NOC, said he wanted to launch new investments to increase Libya’s oil production, in addition to gas projects.

Total aims to help build a more sustainable future in Libya, he said.

NOC’s chairman talked to both Eni and TotalEnergies about renewable energy projects in Libya.

Pouyanné noted the role of solar energy in Libya, which can help increase access to clean, reliable and affordable electricity.

“We discussed TotalEnergies’ multi-energy strategy in Libya, and our will to increase oil and gas production, to bring more energy to global markets and the EU as well as solar power,” he said.

Accompanying Bengdara was the under-secretary of the Ministry of Oil and member of NOC’s board Khalifa Abdul Sadiq.

