Descalzi talks Damietta exports, as Zohr plateaus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Descalzi talks Damietta exports, as Zohr plateaus

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi has held talks with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on increasing investments in Egypt, upping gas exports and domestic renewable energy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/08/2022, 7:16 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Visiting Zohr's onshore facilities.
Visiting Zohr's onshore facilities.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi has held talks with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on increasing investments in Egypt, upping gas exports and domestic renewable energy.

The talks follow reports from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources that Eni’s Zohr field has managed to maintain output at 2.7 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

Descalzi’s talks today focused on gas and LNG exports, Eni said. The company has played a “central role” in the Mediterranean since its discovery of the Zohr field.

A representative of the Egyptian president said the meeting reviewed Eni’s activities in the country. The aim, he said, was to establish Egypt as a regional energy hub.

Eni produces around 60% of Egypt’s total gas. It is also committed to boosting production through an exploration and development campaign. The company recently won five new licences in a bid round. These, it said, could provide for fast-track developments through existing facilities.

As a result of this local campaign, Eni expects to boost LNG exports via the Damietta LNG plant towards Europe.

Alongside the gas plans, Eni said it had reached an agreement on a number of solar and wind power projects. These would reach 10 GW of installed capacity, it said.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla also attended the talks.

Shorouk shuffle

El Molla discussed various of Eni’s projects in Egypt, including Zohr and LNG exports via Idku and Damietta. These, he said, are operating at full capacity.

The minister had recently received an update on Zohr from its operator, Petro Shorouk, a venture including Eni and various other companies.

PetroShorouk president Khaled Mowafi said Zohr had reached 2.7 bcf per day, in addition to around 5,000 barrels of condensate. This year, the company has invested $741 million in Zohr, bringing the total since work began to more than $12 billion.

PetroShorouk has drilled two wells on Zohr this year, Zohr 15 and Zohr 16, in order to maintain production.

Eni reported it had reached 2.7 bcf in 2019. The company boosted capacity at the field to 3.2 bcf per day in 2020. Zohr contributed 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Eni in 2019, falling to 133,000 boepd in 2020 and then rising again to 183,000 boepd in 2021.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts