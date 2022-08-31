ReconAfrica reaches total depth at first well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

ReconAfrica reaches total depth at first well

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has reached total depth at the 8-2 well, in northeast Namibia’s Kavango Basin.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/08/2022, 7:58 am Updated: 31/08/2022, 7:59 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Map showing the Namibia-Botswana border
ReconAfrica's acreage in Namibia and Botswana

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has reached total depth at the 8-2 well, in northeast Namibia’s Kavango Basin.

The company gave no sign of what the well may have found, but will carry out logging and coring.

The well was drilled to a depth of 2,056 metres. It reached all geographic targets and was on time and on budget. The Jarvie-1 rig will remain on site while a vertical seismic profile (VSP) tool is run to total depth, which will tie in to the 2D seismic programme.

ReconAfrica also said the processing of its second phase of 761 km of seismic was nearing completion. Early results are being fed back into its plans to refine locations for upcoming stratigraphic wells.

The rig will be on the next location by the end of September, it said.

The 8-2 well is the first of its new campaign. ReconAfrica has said this first well is targeting a potential resource of 799 million barrels.

According to information from the company from earlier in the year, the next three wells will target resources of 158mn barrels, 295mn barrels and 767mn barrels.

Trading on the TSXV saw little improvement in the company’s share price. On January 12 it traded at C$7.46 and, over the year, has broadly slid lower to a current price of C$3.3.

Water well work

ReconAfrica also updated some of its social programmes in communities in the Kavango East and West areas. It said it was drilling and installing community water wells. So far, it has drilled 24 water wells, of which 21 have water tanks and solar equipment.

The company said it had also helped the Ministry of Agriculture, Water & Land Reform (MAWLR) in installing eight solar-powered water wells.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy put out a statement on oil exploration in Namibia, and Namcor’s role, on August 29. It made no mention of ReconAfrica. Instead it focused on the offshore plans by Shell and TotalEnergies.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts