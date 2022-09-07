TotalEnergies takes step toward production in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TotalEnergies takes step toward production in South Africa

TotalEnergies has submitted an application to convert its exploration right offshore South Africa into a production right.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2022, 7:42 am Updated: 07/09/2022, 7:43 am
The Deepsea Stavanger in South Africa

The Block 11B/12B area covers the Luiperd and Brulpadda discoveries. The company is relinquishing the northern part of the area and is entering a gas market development period, to confirm the plan’s economic viability, partner Africa Energy reported.

The Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) has not responded to a request for comment on the plan. PASA should respond within two weeks to the French company’s application. The regulator required Total to submit its application this month.

Africa Energy president and CEO Garrett Soden congratulated Total on the step.

“This is an important milestone for the proposed Luiperd early production system [EPS], and we look forward to finalizing the gas offtake terms,” Soden said.

“The success at both the Luiperd-1X and Brulpadda-1AX wells significantly de-risks the remaining Paddavissie Fairway prospects for a potential larger development as the gas market expands in South Africa.”

The exploration right covered an area of 18,734 square km. The proposed relinquishment will reduce this to around 12,000 square km.

Total has a 45% stake in the block. Qatar Petroleum International Upstream, a subsidiary of QatarEnergy (QE), has 25%. CNR International has 20%. Africa Energy has a 49% stake in Main Street 1549, which has 10% in the block.

IHS Markit has forecast that Total could develop the Luiperd find via the existing F-A platform. This would involve two production wells and pipelines to the Ikhwezi facility, on F-A. IHS said this would cost $900 million.

The consultancy said “a viable development approach would be to first focus on the low-risk volumes as a proof of concept in terms of field deliverability and associated volumes before additional processing capacity is added downstream”.

Tags

