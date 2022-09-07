Chariot signs tie-in deal with GME pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chariot signs tie-in deal with GME pipe

Chariot has signed a pipeline tie-in agreement with state-owned Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) in Morocco.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2022, 7:52 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Chariot Oil & Gas has signed an MoU with Morocco's industry ministry, which aims to support the development of gas from Anchois.
Chariot

Chariot has signed a pipeline tie-in agreement with state-owned Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) in Morocco.

This will allow the London-listed company to connect its Anchois field to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) pipeline.

“I am very pleased to announce the signing of this Pipeline Tie-In Agreement with our partner on the Lixus licence, ONHYM,” said Chariot country head Pierre Raillard.

“This moves Chariot a step closer towards delivering first gas from the Anchois gas field to potential customers using the GME pipeline. The Anchois Gas Project is a highly strategic asset given the continued volatility of global energy markets and combined with its proximity to the international GME pipeline, we are well placed to bring gas online as quickly as possible.”

The GME runs from Algeria, through eastern Morocco, to Tangiers in the north. It then runs to Spain. Algeria halted gas deliveries to Morocco and Spain via the pipeline in October last year.

More recently, Morocco has imported LNG from Spain via the link, reversing the pipeline in order to secure gas supplies.

The Anchois field holds 637 billion cubic feet of 2C resources, Chariot has said. It believes there are more low-risk gas finds to be made around the field.

Chariot awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study to Schlumberger and Subsea 7 in June.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts