Chariot signs tie-in deal with GME pipe

Chariot has signed a pipeline tie-in agreement with state-owned Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) in Morocco.

This will allow the London-listed company to connect its Anchois field to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) pipeline.

“I am very pleased to announce the signing of this Pipeline Tie-In Agreement with our partner on the Lixus licence, ONHYM,” said Chariot country head Pierre Raillard.

“This moves Chariot a step closer towards delivering first gas from the Anchois gas field to potential customers using the GME pipeline. The Anchois Gas Project is a highly strategic asset given the continued volatility of global energy markets and combined with its proximity to the international GME pipeline, we are well placed to bring gas online as quickly as possible.”

The GME runs from Algeria, through eastern Morocco, to Tangiers in the north. It then runs to Spain. Algeria halted gas deliveries to Morocco and Spain via the pipeline in October last year.

More recently, Morocco has imported LNG from Spain via the link, reversing the pipeline in order to secure gas supplies.

The Anchois field holds 637 billion cubic feet of 2C resources, Chariot has said. It believes there are more low-risk gas finds to be made around the field.

Chariot awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study to Schlumberger and Subsea 7 in June.