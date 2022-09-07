Eni strikes deal to buy BP’s Algeria business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Eni strikes deal to buy BP’s Algeria business

Eni (MIL:ENI) has agreed a deal to buy BP’s (LON:BP) local business in Algeria for an undisclosed price.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2022, 10:19 am Updated: 07/09/2022, 10:24 am
An employee walks in front of a gas flare
An employee walks in front of a gas flare at the In Salah Gas (ISG) Krechba Project, run by Sonatrach, BP, and Equinor, in the Sahara desert near In Salah, Algeria, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. Photographer: ADAM BERRY/Bloomberg

The Italian company said the deal had “great strategic value”. It will contribute to European energy security and strengthen Eni’s presence in Algeria.

The deal includes BP’s 45.89% stake at In Amenas and 33.15% stake at In Salah. These projects produced 11 billion cubic metres of gas in 2021, in addition to 12 million barrels of condensates and LPG.

As a result of this deal, and Eni’s plans in the Berkine Basin, the company expects production to rise. Eni forecasts its Algerian production to reach 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023. Its current production is around 100,000 boepd.

“BP has worked successfully with Algeria and our partners for over almost 30 years, developing and supporting operations on two major gas projects for the country,” said BP executive vice president for gas Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath. “We believe this agreement represents a good outcome for bp and Eni and for Algeria.”

Drilling in

In Salah covers seven gas fields, around 1,200 km south of Algiers. It began producing in 2004, with a second phase starting up in 2016. In Amenas is in the Illizi Basin, in southeast Algeria, and it started up in 2006.

BP works on the two projects with Sonatrach and Equinor. The company reported net gas production of 126 million cubic feet per day in 2021, down from 141 mmcf per day in 2020 and 186 mmcf per day in 2019.

Various authorities will have to approve the deal for it to complete. There are also pre-emption rights to consider.

BP senior vice president for Egypt, Algeria and Libya Karim Alaa said the company appreciated the Algerian government’s support over the years.

“With its significant existing presence in Algeria and wider region, we believe Eni will be well positioned to work with partners and the government as they continue to take these assets forward,” he said.

