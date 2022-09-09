Minister confirms Chevron in Namibia talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Minister confirms Chevron in Namibia talks

Chevron is in discussions to enter Namibia’s offshore, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/09/2022, 12:24 pm Updated: 09/09/2022, 12:25 pm
“We can confirm that Chevron have approached – they did not apply for a block themselves, it was a block that already had owners,” he said. “Chevron has approached those owners to buy into the block. Not their own application, to farm into an existing block that was already owned by someone.”

The minister said 32 wells had been drilled in Namibia. This year, TotalEnergies and Shell drilled two successful wells offshore, at Venus and Graff.

Reports in the Namibian press named Chevron as interested in Block 2813B, which PEL 90 covers.

Harmattan Energy has a 37.06% stake in the Orange Basin licence, while Trago Energy has 52.94% and Namcor 10%. Harmattan is the operator.

The licence covers 5,433 square km, with water depths of 2,300 to 3,300 metres.

PEL 90 lies to the north of the Venus discovery and northwest of Graff. Harmattan said it has identified “several prospective features”, in source rock proved by the Graff find. The next step would be acquiring 3D seismic on the area to shed more light on prospectivity.

Harmattan and Trago are both seeking a partner to enter the well and drill a wildcat exploration well, according to Farmout Angel. The prospect under discussion is an Albian basin floor fan.

Canada’s Calima Energy had held a stake in PEL 90 but sold it to Tullow Oil in October 2019 for $2 million. Tullow then relinquished its stake in January 2022, under its plans to focus on its core assets.

