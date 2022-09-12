Nigeria falls behind as output slips under 1mn bpd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Nigeria falls behind as output slips under 1mn bpd

Nigeria’s oil production has slipped below the 1 million barrel per day mark, according to new data from the upstream regulator. The decline in August has seen Nigeria fall to fourth largest producer in Africa, from first.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/09/2022, 12:41 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Total
Fuel trucks branded with the Total SA logo pass along a road in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg

Nigeria’s oil production has slipped below the 1 million barrel per day mark, according to new data from the upstream regulator. The decline in August has seen Nigeria fall to fourth largest producer in Africa, from first.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reported oil output of 972,394 bpd in August. This is down from the 1.083mn bpd recorded for July.

© Supplied by Energy Voice
Picture shows; Nigeria’s production woes. Supplied by Energy Voice Date; 09/09/2022

Condensate production has also fallen. The country produced 25,076 bpd of blended condensate, down from 33,736 bpd, and 182,052 bpd of unblended, down from 196,439 bpd.

OilX CEO and co-founder Florian Thaler said Nigeria had dropped to fourth place among the African producers, behind Algeria, Libya and Angola.

“We expect a small increase of production in September vs August in Nigeria as exports so far in September are higher compared to August,” Thaler said.

OPEC’s secondary sources figure for July reported Nigeria’s oil production at 1.17mn bpd.

OPEC has not yet published its data for August. The organisation uses NUPRC data for its direct communication figure, while secondary sources – often seen as the more reliable figure – comes from a number of market participants.

Nigeria is the largest producer in Africa, but recent declines have seen this position challenged.

Angola produced 1.177mn bpd in July, according to the country’s regulator. Algeria produced 1.018mn bpd in July. OilX had Algeria ahead of Nigeria by a small margin in August. Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC), in early September, reported production had reached 1.22mn bpd.

OilX figures show Nigeria overtaking Algeria in September.

Feeling the squeeze

Nigeria’s government has warned of a shortfall in revenues this year, in part because of the under performing oil sector. In an updated budget, published in August, the state said it had reduced its expected production from the original figure of 1.88mn bpd to 1.6mn bpd.

Actual production in 2021 was 1.48mn bpd. The state expects production to rise to 1.69mn bpd in 2023 and 1.83mn bpd in 2024.

Revenues to the Nigerian federal government, as of April, were 51% below expectations. The country had earned 285.38 billion naira ($668.3mn), only 39% of the budgeted amount.

OilX’s Thaler said the root cause of Nigeria’s problems “are Forcados, Bonny and Brass”. These three export terminals saw production fall by around 418,000 bpd in August, from January.

“Our contacts on the ground suggest that the loading operations have yet to resume at Forcados Terminal as repairs work is still ongoing,” Thaler said. He forecast full operations may resume by the end of September.

Graph showing production decline at Forcados © Supplied by Energy Voice
Picture shows; Forcados production decline. Supplied by Energy Voice Date; 09/09/2022

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts