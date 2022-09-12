Tullow moves to delist in Dublin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tullow Oil has applied to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares on the Dublin market, saying the move would simplify compliance requirements.

It expects delisting to take place on October 10.

The move will see its ordinary shares on the Euronext Dublin be cancelled.

It will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and the Ghana Stock Exchange’s First Official List. The cancellation in Dublin will not have an impact on the UK or Ghana listing.

Tullow said the move would simplify compliance and regulatory obligations. This is in line with its aim to cut costs.

The company saw a major decline in its share price in late 2019 as it scaled back production plans.

Current CEO Rahul Dhir took up his position in July 2020. He has refocused the company on its core area of Ghana, divesting non-core assets.

Tullow is in the process of merging with Egypt-focused Capricorn Energy, although the deal is facing challenges.