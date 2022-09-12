Tullow moves to delist in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Tullow moves to delist in Dublin

Tullow Oil has applied to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares on the Dublin market, saying the move would simplify compliance requirements.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/09/2022, 4:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Tullow OilWorkers in a factory.
Tullow Oil has appointed Jonathan Swinney as its new CFO, joining from Enquest. Picture shows; Ghanaian workers at the Orsam Fabrication facility in Apowa, carrying out steel fabrication for the Jubilee South East project. . Apowa, Ghana. Supplied by Tullow Oil Date; 18/03/2022

Tullow Oil has applied to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares on the Dublin market, saying the move would simplify compliance requirements.

It expects delisting to take place on October 10.

The move will see its ordinary shares on the Euronext Dublin be cancelled.

It will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and the Ghana Stock Exchange’s First Official List. The cancellation in Dublin will not have an impact on the UK or Ghana listing.

Tullow said the move would simplify compliance and regulatory obligations. This is in line with its aim to cut costs.

The company saw a major decline in its share price in late 2019 as it scaled back production plans.

Current CEO Rahul Dhir took up his position in July 2020. He has refocused the company on its core area of Ghana, divesting non-core assets.

Tullow is in the process of merging with Egypt-focused Capricorn Energy, although the deal is facing challenges.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts