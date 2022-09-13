Sierra Leone pushes back bid round close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sierra Leone pushes back bid round close

Sierra Leone has extended the closing of its bid round until January 27, 2023, saying it had taken the decision to handle the increased interest.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/09/2022, 12:35 pm Updated: 13/09/2022, 1:56 pm
The deadline for the fifth offshore round had been due on September 30, the Petroleum Directorate Sierra Leone (PDSL) said.

More time will allow IOCs and NOCs to gather more information and complete their geological and geophysical analysis.

PDSL said the companies would be able to review the existing 29,000 line km of 2D seismic and 11,000 square km of 3D multi-client seismic.

The deadline is for pre-qualification. Once companies have submitted plans, PDSL will be issue notice of awards. The companies will then be able to negotiate with government on a petroleum licence.

Africa Energy Partners (AEP) is working on the marketing of the round, while TGS provides seismic.

Three discoveries have been made offshore Sierra Leone – Venus, Mercury and Jupiter – but none of them proved to be commercial.

PDSL has flagged a “potentially large and interesting prospect in Block 130”, which it calls the Sylvia prospect. According to the regulator’s calculations, this may hold 920 million barrels of oil equivalent.

An article from TGS in 2021 said Sierra Leone “can be tectonically-reconstructed back to fit with the Guyana Basin”.

Sierra Leone is not the only country that has pushed back exploration plans. Mozambique also extended its sixth bid round in July. This had been due to close at the end of August but the regulator pushed this back to November 11.

Updated at 1:59 pm to correct new closing date as January 27.

