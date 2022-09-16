TransGlobe faces up to opposition on Vaalco deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TransGlobe faces up to opposition on Vaalco deal

A challenge has been mounted to TransGlobe Energy’s plans to merge with Vaalco Energy, ahead of the crucial September 29 vote.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/09/2022, 10:43 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by VaalcoWorker with spanner
Picture shows; Vaalco worker. Gabon. Supplied by Vaalco Date; Unknown

A challenge has been mounted to TransGlobe Energy’s plans to merge with Vaalco Energy, ahead of the crucial September 29 vote.

The two companies set out a plan to merge in July. At the time, the offer gave an implied valuation of $307 million. The deal would give Vaalco shareholders a 54.5% stake, and TransGlobe 45.5%.

Horizon Partners has come out against the plan, saying TransGlobe shareholders deserve more.

Vaalco’s shares have dropped since the announcement, Horizon has said, reducing the price offered to $231mn.

The activist investor said this “severely undervalues” TransGlobe. The company should sell off its Canadian business – raising $85-120mn – while continuing in Egypt. Selling its Canadian assets would allow TransGlobe to pay out a special dividend to shareholders, Horizon said.

Horizon’s complaints have found some support from TransGlobe investors. The investor has claimed that 20% of TransGlobe shareholders have come out against the Vaalco deal.

For the merger to go ahead, TransGlobe will need 66.6% of holders to support it.

Fighting back

TransGlobe’s board has roundly rejected the complaints. Horizon’s analysis is “spurious” and “misleading”.

TransGlobe chairman Dave Cook said shareholders should reject Horizon’s plan, accusing the investor of “short-termism and financial engineering”. The plan would be “disruptive to TransGlobe’s business strategy and have negative consequences for the company, its stakeholders and shareholder value”.

The board continues to support the deal, Cook said, as does proxy advisory ISS.

The Canadian assets would not secure the price Horizon has advised, without further drilling, and making TransGlobe a smaller company would provide new challenges.

Horizon has also criticised Vaalco. The company’s shares a “speculative and poor form of consideration as their value is highly uncertain”, Horizon said. “TransGlobe is a significantly more valuable company than Vaalco, according to the relevant tangible comparable metrics”.

TransGlobe disputed this suggestion. Vaalco has “long and highly successful track record of consistently replacing and growing its reserves in Gabon”, the company said. Horizon’s comparison of Vaalco and TransGlobe “reflects an incomplete understanding of the valuation of these oil and gas companies”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts