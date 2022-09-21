McDermott wins Begonia work off Angola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

McDermott wins Begonia work off Angola

TotalEnergies has awarded a contract to McDermott International for work on the Begonia project, offshore Angola.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/09/2022, 4:23 pm
The US contractor will carry out engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) on Begonia, it said.

The field is in water depths of 400 to 750 metres, in Block 17/06. Sonangol expects the field to begin producing in late 2024, adding production of around 30,000 barrels per day.

McDermott described it as significant contract. It defines this as being worth $250-500 million. Total has reported the project’s price tag at $850mn.

The project will transport hydrocarbons, via a subsea tieback to the existing Pazflor FPSO in the adjacent Block 17. McDermott will provide services for subsea umbilicals, water injection and production flowlines.

The Begonia work will cover three production wells, via a multiphase production flowline around 20 km in length. It will also have two water injection wells, connected to an existing riser.

Vessel work

McDermott will use its North Ocean 102 vessel to install the umbilicals and the Amazon to install the rigid pipelines.

“This award leverages our extensive subsea and deepwater expertise and is testament to our customer’s confidence in our newly converted, state-of-the-art Amazon vessel,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Subsea and Deepwater for McDermott. “The Begonia Project represents our first subsea project in Angola and supports our strategic focus to grow our footprint in Africa.”

McDermott pledged to maximise its use of local suppliers and subcontractors. It will also provide training to the local workforce.

The company’s teams in London and Kuala Lumpur will provide project management and engineering work. It will fabricate equipment locally in Angola.

Total, announcing the final investment decision (FID) in July, said it would achieve cost savings on Begonia through the use of a standardised subsea production system. Such a step reduces the cost by around 20%, it said.

