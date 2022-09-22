Namcor to swap licence stake for ReconAfrica equity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Namcor to swap licence stake for ReconAfrica equity

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has struck a definitive deal with Namcor to swap increase its ownership in the Kavango Basin licence.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/09/2022, 2:07 pm
Namibia

The Canadian company will acquire an extra 5% stake in PEL 73 from state-owned Namcor.

According to the letter of intent (LoI) on the deal from February, it will pay for this 5% interest with the issue of 5 million shares in ReconAfrica and $2 million in cash.

ReconAfrica said it expected to complete the deal by the end of 2022. It will need to receive approvals from various parties, including the Namibia Ministry of Mines and Energy and the TSXV.

The deal will see ReconAfrica increase its stake in the northeastern licence from 90% to 95%.

The company launched a process to find a joint venture partner earlier this month. It said it had signed up Alvarez & Marsal and Hannam & Partners to help manage the data room. The companies will launch a global push to find “potential, high quality, joint venture partners”.

ReconAfrica also announced today that it had extended the expiry date of 7.5 million warrants. It held a public offering in March covering the issue of 7.5mn shares, with a warrant attached to each share. The sale price was C$6.35 per share and the warrants were exercisable at C$9.

The company is trading today at C$4.65.

ReconAfrica has extended the warrants’ expiry to the end of March 2023.

It is in the midst of a drilling campaign but has been tight lipped about how this is going. At the end of August, ReconAfrica said it had reached total depth at the 8-2 well of 2,056 metres. Before drilling, the company had said it was targeting a depth of 2,800 metres.

Discussion amongst ReconAfrica investors online suggests the Jarvie-1 rig has now moved to the 6-2 location.

