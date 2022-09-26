Equatorial Guinea approves Vaalco’s Venus plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Equatorial Guinea approves Vaalco’s Venus plan

Equatorial Guinea has approved the Venus plan of development hatched by Vaalco Energy, targeting first oil in 2026.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/09/2022, 7:49 am
© Supplied by Vaalco EnergyMap showing Venus plan
Equatorial Guinea has approved the Venus plan of development hatched by Vaalco Energy, targeting first oil in 2026.

Vaalco has an 80% stake in the project and is the operator. The plan covers two development wells, an injection well and production facilities, with a total cost of $310 million.

The 15,000 barrel per day Venus will add 23.1 million barrels of oil in gross reserves, and 18.5mn barrels in working interest reserves. Vaalco has put the development at a cost of $13.4 per barrel of 2P reserves.

Vaalco CEO George Maxwell welcomed the step from the government. “We are very excited to proceed with our plans to operate, develop and begin producing from our discovery at Block P in Equatorial Guinea over the next few years.”

He described the plan of development as “strong and highly economic” and that such a step for Vaalco “further demonstrates the meaningful value of our asset base. We believe that Block P in Equatorial Guinea has the upside potential to become a world-class asset in line with our Etame asset and see clear strategic benefits in diversifying the revenue generation and country focus of our portfolio.”

The company submitted its plan of development on July 15.

Atlas Petroleum International, which also has a stake in Block P, opted not to participate in the plan. As such, Vaalco’s only partner on the work will be state-owned Gepetrol, with a 20% stake.

Drilling down

Vaalco plans to spud the first development well in early 2024. It will drill another development well and the water injector in 2025-26.

Nearby Venus is the Europa discovery, which holds another 7.9mn boe in unrisked gross 2C resources. There is also the SW Grande prospect, with a potential 164.4mn boe.

Devon Energy drilled the discovery wells in 2005. The US-based company sold off its assets in 2008 to Gepetrol.

