Nigeria launches upstream probe to tackle production problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Nigeria launches upstream probe to tackle production problems

Nigeria’s upstream regulator is launching an investigation into the country’s production woes, saying there is more than just oil theft to blame.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/09/2022, 10:57 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nigeria LNGIndustrial plant at night
Picture shows; NLNG. Bonny Island, Nigeria. Supplied by Nigeria LNG Date; Unknown

Nigeria’s upstream regulator is launching an investigation into the country’s production woes, saying there is more than just oil theft to blame.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will begin holding talks with exploration and production companies individually today, it said.

It aims to determine what the problems are with the current setup. The regulator said it believed “there might be more fundamental issues in the industry affecting expected output and deliveries beyond the much touted issue of crude theft”.

In particular, the investigation will consider how companies are complying with their contracts.

NUPRC will ask operators about their work plans, including investments and exploration over the last five years. Companies are expected to share reserve information and growth strategies, drilling work and re-entries and potential for reactivation. It will also seek data on production profiles over the last 10 years, in addition to the status of production facilities and technical costs.

Questions will also be asked on gas development strategies. The NUPRC will ask about gas reserves and domestic deliveries.

The regulator said it intended to “ensure transparency and accountability in the industry to guarantee effective operation and output delivery in the interest of the country’s economy and the benefit of the investors and industry operators”.

NUPRC said it had a statutory responsibility to investigate the situation. It also has the power to seek “drastic solutions” in order to “save the country’s economy from further degeneration”.

NUPRC did not comment on how quickly it might conclude the investigation and when it might take action.

The country has launched similar initiatives in the past, with little apparent success.

Nigeria’s oil production has dropped over the year. According to OPEC, Nigeria slipped behind Libya and Angola in August, with output of 1.1 million barrels per day. Nigeria reported its own production even lower, at 972,000 bpd.

While output is struggling, fuel prices are rising – and Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) is on the hook for this. Local newspapers reported NNPC’s spending on fuel reached $1.22 billion in August.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts