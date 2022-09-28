TotalEnergies plans out new Angola hub for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TotalEnergies plans out new Angola hub for 2023

TotalEnergies plans to continue pressing ahead with short-cycle projects in Angola but also add a new hub on the Cameia-Golfhino finds.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/09/2022, 8:39 pm
Total's Pazflor FPSO

TotalEnergies plans to continue pressing ahead with short-cycle projects in Angola but also add a new hub on the Cameia-Golfhino finds.

Patrick Pouyanné, speaking during the company’s strategy and outlook presentation, highlighted the attractiveness of Angola’s role in Total’s portfolio.

The company aims to take a final investment decision on the new Angola hub in the beginning of 2024, Pouyanné said. While the 70,000 barrel per day project will be smaller than some of its other Angola works, it is an attractive investment option. “It will deliver $500 million of cash flow per year,” the Total head said, based on oil at $50 per barrel.

It will locate the new hub on Blocks 20 and 21, with the aim of “leveraging synergies with operations in Angola”, the company said. Cameia-Golfinho should deliver first oil in 2026.

Block 17 in Angola has been a mainstay of Total’s production and this is set to continue, Pouyanné said. This year, based on $90 per barrel oil, the asset will provide $2bn of cash flow. Total is investing to extend the life of the four FPSOs on the licence.

The company has a number of short-cycle projects, many of them in Angola, with capex of less than $4 per barrel. “There’s a lot of value creation when you can add additional reserves in the deepwater on existing platforms or FPSOs,” he said.

Appraising Venus

In Namibia, Total made a major discovery in early 2022. “We are working on appraising Namibia, with only one well. There’s been a lot of excitement but I like to see appraisal coming. It does seem to be a very large discovery – or even giant.”

Junior partner Africa Oil had recently guided that appraisal on the Venus find would come in December. Total suggested that it now expected appraisal and testing in early 2023.

Tags

