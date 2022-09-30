Sonatrach signs off on Petrofac EPC work, progresses gas sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sonatrach signs off on Petrofac EPC work, progresses gas sales

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/09/2022, 11:28 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SonatrachMen in hard hats walk over sand in industrial facility
Sonatrach has confirmed a major construction contract with Petrofac, while moving ahead on gas negotiations with European offtakers.

The state-owned Algerian company said it had awarded work at Tinrhert to GPGT Group. This is made up of Petrofac and local company Genie Civil et Batiment (GCB).

Petrofac reported the provisional award of the work in August. The companies will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) at the Tinrhert EPC2 development.

The EPC contract is worth $300 million, of which Petrofac’s share is $200mn.

Work includes the construction of a new central processing facility (CPF), with tie ins to the existing Alrar separation and boosting facilities. The facility will increase gas production and remove CO2.

Sonatrach said the work on Tinrhert’s southern area would provide another 10 million cubic metres per day of gas, in order to maintain production at 25 mcm per day.

The work should take 36 months, the Algerian company said.

Petrofac signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institut Algérien du Pétrole (IAP), another Sonatrach unit. The service company will provide technical and training assistance and an online learning library.

Sonatrach also awarded work on a multi-phase pump station on the Rhourde Chegga-Hassi Messaoud link. The work will provide an export link for four fiels at Rhourde Chegga, RDC, WRDC, NHBHJ and RDOM.

Sonatrach gave the $198 million contract to its own subsidiary, SARPI. This will provide 20,000 barrels per day of oil production and 800,000 cubic metres per day of associated gas.

Gas sales

Sonatrach signed a deal with Enel on gas supplies to the Italian and Spanish markets. The sales price was adjusted, Sonatrach said, and it agreed to provide additional volumes in 2022. They also discussed the provision of additional supplies in the coming years.

© Supplied by Sonatrach
Picture shows; Sonatrach and Enel celebrate new gas deal. Algeria. Supplied by Sonatrach Date; 28/09/2022

As is customary, neither side revealed the new price.

Sonatrach is close to a deal with Naturgy on new prices. The Algerian company’s boss Toufik Hakkar said on September 28 that the negotiations had ended and they would sign the agreement.

Hakkar went on to say Sonatrach had no plans to expand Medgaz or build new gas pipelines.

