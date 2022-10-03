Chevron completes deal to take stake in deepwater Namibia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chevron completes deal to take stake in deepwater Namibia

Chevron has completed its farm in to a licence offshore Namibia, close to the Venus and Graff discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell respectively.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/10/2022, 4:09 pm Updated: 03/10/2022, 4:28 pm
The US major has acquired a stake in PEL 90, in the Orange Basin, a source close to the deal confirmed to Energy Voice.

“Chevron Namibia Exploration Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron, confirms it acquired an 80% working interest in PEL90, in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia. This acquisition further strengthens the company’s upstream exploration portfolio,” a Chevron official said.

The gossip suggests Chevron paid $100 million for a stake.

Before the deal, Harmattan Energy had a 37.06% stake in the Orange Basin licence, while Trago Energy had 52.94% and Namcor 10%. Harmattan is the operator.

Harmattan increased its stake in the block from 14% to 37.06% in February this year.

According to farm-out plans, Harmattan and Trago were seeking a partner to drill a wildcat exploration well. The companies have identified an Albian basin floor fan, they said. Moyes & Co. was overseeing the farm-out process.

The licence covers Block 2813B, which is around 5,433 square km. It is around 200-250 km offshore, with water depths from 2,300 to 3,300 metres.

Seismic plans

“Chevron has been a strong and enduring presence in Africa’s energy sector for more than a century,” the US company representative said. “We look forward to working together with our partners and supporting the development of Namibia’s energy sector through this exploration program.”

In March, a Harmattan executive told Energy Voice that the plays from the Venus and Graff discoveries extend into PEL 90. The first step, he said, was to acquire a 3D seismic survey.

Tullow Oil had begun the process of securing approvals to acquire seismic in 2021 but dropped out in January 2022.

The Namibian government accepted the scoping report on the seismic plan in April. SLR Environmental Consulting (Namibia) then began work on the environmental impact assessment (EIA). The period for comments closed on September 28.

According to SLR, Harmattan intends to shoot seismic over the entire area plus an area to the south, east and west of the block, giving a total area of 6,175 square km. Acquisition should take around three months.

Shell and Total announced offshore drilling success in February this year. In April, Shell made a second Orange Basin discovery, also on PEL 39, with the La Rona-1 well.

Both Shell and Total are planning to return to their Namibia blocks, but progress has been slower than expected. Total had hoped to drill an appraisal on Venus around now but this has been pushed back until early 2023.

Galp is also working on plans to drill a well in PEL 83.

Updated at 4:28 pm with Chevron comment. 

