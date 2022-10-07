Loss-making oil company seeks new CEO in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Loss-making oil company seeks new CEO in South Africa

South Africa’s PetroSA is taking steps to end a legacy of mismanagement and continuing annual losses as it plans a project with TotalEnergies, according to its interim chairman.
By Bloomberg
07/10/2022, 12:10 pm
South Africa’s PetroSA is taking steps to end a legacy of mismanagement and continuing annual losses as it plans a project with TotalEnergies, according to its interim chairman.

The state-owned oil company has reported a string of losses, including a record 20.7 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in 2019, and experienced a high turnover of executives through the same period.

More recently, the government made plans to expand PetroSA’s profile, adding gas and fuel storage businesses as the nation sees an increase in oil and gas activity.

“To us, leadership is critical,” Nkululeko Poya, chairman of PetroSA, who has served in the role since last year, said in an interview in Cape Town.

The company expects to appoint a chief executive officer and chief operating officer by the end of November.

“If you want change, one of the things you might want to do is to change the executives that have created those losses.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has struggled to turn around its large state-owned companies, despite years of initiatives to do so.

Power utility Eskom Holdings has failed to meet demand, resulting in power cuts that hobble the nation. A growing national oil company could also bring negative consequences if it isn’t run properly.

Time is limited. PetroSA’s Mossel Bay gas-to-liquids plant ran out of feedstock after the company failed to discover more and it has a plan to source fuel from TotalEnergies SE’s offshore discovery.

In the meantime, it will need to keep up maintenance on the refinery until output starts in 2026 if that development moves forward.

Gas Negotiations

PetroSA and TotalEnergies are close to a broader agreement, with details over the gas price still to be concluded, in order to reach a final investment decision in 2024, Poya said.

“Negotiations have been difficult,” though overall they’ve progressed, he said.

The company reported a profit in September because of a new strategy that focuses on cutting expenses, reviewing service providers and a revamped trading strategy, according to the chairman.

Fixed costs were high and the number of employees were reduced to just over 900 workers and “we believe we probably still need to reduce by another 200,” he said.

The new board focused on making bigger margins on fuel trading and expanding its market share of South Africa to 15% from 10% within the next two years, according to Poya. “The leadership crisis in PetroSA, I can tell you, it’s over.”

