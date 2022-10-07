TransGlobe sale to Vaalco squeaks through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TransGlobe sale to Vaalco squeaks through

Shareholders of TransGlobe Energy have backed the planned sale to Vaalco Energy by 72.8%, just over the required level of 66.66%.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/10/2022, 6:30 pm
As such, Egypt and Canada-focused TransGlobe will move ahead with its sale. For every TransGlobe share owned, shareholders will receive 0.6727 of a Vaalco share. TransGlobe shareholders will have around 45.5% of the company, while existing Vaalco holders will have 54.5%.

TransGlobe said it expected the Alberta court to approve the arrangement on October 11. Closing therefore would come on October 13.

As of October 14, TransGlobe’s shares would be cancelled on the TSX and London’s AIM.

The sale did encounter opposition. An investor in TransGlobe, Horizon Partners, said the company deserved more and that Vaalco, with its West African focus, was a poor fit.

Horizon called for TransGlobe to sell off its Canadian business and distribute the proceeds to shareholders. It could then continue with a focus on its Egyptian business. Horizon said it had around 20% of support for its alternative plan, in mid-September.

TransGlobe had been due to hold its shareholder vote on September 29 but pushed it back to today in order to secure more participation.

Speaking to Energy Voice last month, TransGlobe CEO and president Randy Neely defended the merger. Neely said the age of small caps was over and that companies needed greater breadth to survive and compete.

Combining with Vaalco, he said, would create a business that “has much lower risk and much higher potential for dividends”.

With just enough voters backing the merger plan, Neely will see in the near future whether his reasoning holds true.

