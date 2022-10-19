Afreximbank signs RBL deal with Amni, commits to energy bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Afreximbank signs RBL deal with Amni, commits to energy bank

Afreximbank has agreed to provide $600 million in financing to Nigeria’s Amni International Petroleum Development.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/10/2022, 9:28 am
Afreximbank has agreed to provide $600 million in financing to Nigeria?s Amni International Petroleum Development. Picture shows; Amni chairman and CEO Tunde Afolabi signed the MoU with Afreximbank's head of client relations Rene Awambeng. . Cape Town . Supplied by Africa Energy Week Date; 18/10/2022

Afreximbank has agreed to provide $600 million in financing to Nigeria’s Amni International Petroleum Development.

The two parties signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the ongoing Africa Energy Week in Cape Town.

There has been considerable discussion at the event around the challenges of financing new ventures in Africa.

Under the agreement, Afreximbank agreed to provide a syndicated reserve-based lending (RBL) facility.

Amni chairman and CEO Tunde Afolabi signed the MoU with Afreximbank’s head of client relations Rene Awambeng.

The two agreed that the RBL would go to supporting the energy transition.

The statement went on to say the lack of financial support was one factor hindering Africa’s oil and gas industry.

“The MoU will enable critical industry challenges to be addressed and to enhance operations across the entire energy value chain,” it said.

Amni has two producing assets offshore Nigeria, the Ima field, which straddles the OML 112 and OML 117 border, and Okoro in OML 112. It also has the Tubu field, on OML 52, which was due to start up this year.

Afreximbank has shown interest in a number of oil and gas projects in West Africa. In July, for instance, it signed up to help finance UTM Offshore’s plans for a floating LNG (FLNG) project in Nigeria.

This followed an agreement in May where the bank said it would work with the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) in the creation of an energy transition bank focused on the continent.

Entrance and expansion

Afreximbank president Benedict Oramah also signed an MoU with the African Energy Chamber (AEC), represented by executive chairman NJ Ayuk. The deal aims to increase private sector and service company participation.

The AEC said it would lead “various mechanisms aimed at simplifying the entrance and expansion of financial institutions”.

Ayuk said the MoU would “get guys working on mini grids and local service and financing companies and get them into boosting industry growth”.

Oramah said the AEC was a “connecting voice that is courageous, that is not afraid to say what we want to say to others, that has an intellectual depth and capacity to do research. As we launch the African Energy Bank, we look at the AEC becoming part of the instrument which we will use finance to change the course of history regarding the way energy access is on the continent.”

Demand for finance is high in the region.

Sahara Group director Temitope Shonubi said finance was the “biggest problem” the company faces.

“I see the entire region growing based on regional integration. But again, this will depend on finance. We need finance and if we don’t have it, it won’t work,” Shonubi said.

