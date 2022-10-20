Woodside abandons Senegal follow up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Woodside abandons Senegal follow up

Woodside Energy has plugged and abandoned a well offshore Senegal after failing to find commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/10/2022, 11:17 am
The Australian company said it had completed the SNE North-2 this month. The well was targeting a near field tie-back potential, which could connect up to the 100,000 barrel per day Sangomar FPSO.

Senegal approved a two-year exploration extension for the area around SNE North earlier this year.

Woodside had planned to drill a well to test the prospect in 2021 but pushed it back. The partners on Sangomar drilled the SNE North-1 well in 2017, finding 24 metres of gross hydrocarbon column in three intervals.

The Sangomar development is now 70% complete, the company said.

“At Sangomar the subsea installation campaign began in September and development drilling progressed, with six of the planned 23 wells now complete,” said Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill.

“The project was 70% complete at quarter end with first oil targeted for the second half of 2023.”

The Ocean BlackHawk and Ocean BlackRhino are drilling wells on the field.

The FPSO is under construction and is due to relocate to Singapore in the fourth quarter. Once there, the vessel will undergo topsides integration and commissioning.

Modec, which is overseeing the FPSO process, had originally intended to do the work in China. However, COVID-19 restrictions have made operations more complicated.

Woodside has spent $727 million on Sangomar in the year to date. The company has an 82% stake in the field. It had been hoping to sell down a 40-50% stake but dropped this plan in July. Petrosen owns the remaining 18%.

