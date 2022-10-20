UNOC defends carbon reduction plans at Lake Albert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

UNOC defends carbon reduction plans at Lake Albert

Uganda’s oil production plans were redesigned to reduce emissions and the environmental impact, an official from the state-owned oil company has explained.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/10/2022, 3:48 pm
© Supplied by Uganda National OilBig storage facility with stair around
Picture shows; The Jinja storage terminal. Jinja, Uganda. Supplied by Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) Date; 23/01/2022

Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) COO of the upstream Philips Obita said the initial field development plan in 2016 was substantially rethought in 2021.

The Lake Albert project spans two upstream developments, TotalEnergies-operated Tilenga and CNOOC Uganda’s Kingfisher. The plan covers the export of oil via the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which has come in for sustained environmental criticism.

“Both [upstream field] projects were designed for a very low carbon footprint, particularly around scope 1 emissions,” Obita said. He was talking on an African Development Bank (AfDB) webinar on the topic of minimising greenhouse gases.

The first plan, from 2016, focused on power generation from associated gas, with LPG production proposed.

The plan is to produce up to 30 million cubic feet per day of gas from Tilenga, he said. Kingfisher will produce about 9 mmcf per day at peak.

The project called for associated gas to provide power and heat for around 15 years of production, after which it would come to rely on power from the national grid. The grid largely takes electricity generated by hydropower. Tilenga would have used four gas turbine generators.

“That first plan put us at a fairly high level of CO2 emissions, at 15 kg per barrel,” Obita said. “That’s a little more than 1 million tonnes per year.”

Revised plan, reduced emissions

The operators revised the plan, with more focus on emissions, and submitted their proposals in 2021. While the concept was largely the same, the UNOC official said, there were some key differences.

“This time we adopted a hybrid of LPG and gas-to-power generation,” he said. The priority is now to produce 87,000 tonnes per year of LPG at peak from Tilenga. “The need for the gas turbine generators has been revised. Instead of using four, we will use two.”

The field will produce gas for around three years, he said. Then it will import “renewable energy from the national grid”. The changes will reduce emissions from the project to around 10 kg of CO2e per barrel for the upstream development.

The plan for EACOP also changed in order to reduce emissions. First, the project planners expected to power the pipeline through burning crude.

“Now, the power will come from solar energy,” Obita said, a move that has reduced CO2 emissions by 30%. A reduced number of pumping stations will have oil-burning capacity in order to ensure grid stability, he said.

