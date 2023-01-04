United abandons Egypt well, moves rig to ASH field

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kuwait Energy Egypt will plug and abandon the most recent well on Egypt’s Abu Sennan licence, United Oil & Gas has said.

United has a 22% stake in the licence, while Kuwait Energy operates it.

The company drilled the ASW-1X well to a total depth of 3,640 metres. It was ahead of schedule and under budget.

The well found net reservoir in the Abu Roash, Bahariya and Alam El Bueib targets but did not find hydrocarbons.

United CEO Brian Larkin said the results were disappointing, but that the joint venture partners were “positive about the remaining prospectivity on the licence and will continue to deliver the maximum value from it”.

United said results from the well would inform the group’s understanding of Abu Sennan and prioritise future drilling locations.

The Sino Tharwa-1 rig will now move to drill the ASH-8 development well, on an undrilled area of the ASH field.

United will reveal details of its 2023 drilling programme in a trading statement in late January.

“We are looking forward to the 2023 drilling campaign, which will initially focus on further development of the asset by the drilling of ASH-8 followed by the ASD-3 well,” Larkin said.

“These development wells are targeting the most prolific areas of the Abu Sennan licence, to maximise production before the drilling of at least one further exploration well in Abu Sennan later in the year.”