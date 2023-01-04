United abandons Egypt well, moves rig to ASH field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

United abandons Egypt well, moves rig to ASH field

Kuwait Energy Egypt will plug and abandon the most recent well on Egypt’s Abu Sennan licence, United Oil & Gas has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/01/2023, 9:06 am
Pipes lead towards the vanishing point
United has a 22% stake in the licence, while Kuwait Energy operates it.

The company drilled the ASW-1X well to a total depth of 3,640 metres. It was ahead of schedule and under budget.

The well found net reservoir in the Abu Roash, Bahariya and Alam El Bueib targets but did not find hydrocarbons.

United CEO Brian Larkin said the results were disappointing, but that the joint venture partners were “positive about the remaining prospectivity on the licence and will continue to deliver the maximum value from it”.

United said results from the well would inform the group’s understanding of Abu Sennan and prioritise future drilling locations.

The Sino Tharwa-1 rig will now move to drill the ASH-8 development well, on an undrilled area of the ASH field.

United will reveal details of its 2023 drilling programme in a trading statement in late January.

“We are looking forward to the 2023 drilling campaign, which will initially focus on further development of the asset by the drilling of ASH-8 followed by the ASD-3 well,” Larkin said.

“These development wells are targeting the most prolific areas of the Abu Sennan licence, to maximise production before the drilling of at least one further exploration well in Abu Sennan later in the year.”

