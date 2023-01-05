Capricorn preps for Palliser vote, “genuine risk” of board removal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn preps for Palliser vote, “genuine risk” of board removal

Capricorn Energy has conceded that it expects to hold an EGM on February 1 but has warned shareholders against rejecting its proposed combination with NewMed Energy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/01/2023, 7:39 am Updated: 05/01/2023, 9:32 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyDiadem Capricorn
Capricorn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson.

Capricorn Energy has conceded that it expects to hold an EGM on February 1 but has warned shareholders against rejecting its proposed combination with NewMed Energy.

Palliser Capital is an activist shareholder in Capricorn, agitating for an end to the deal and a faster return of capital. Palliser requisitioned the EGM, where it is calling for shareholders to remove seven Capricorn directors and install six new ones.

Capricorn said the Palliser nominees would probably terminate the merger with NewMed and implement the Palliser plan, “which is likely to destroy value”.

Panmure Gordon’s Ashley Kelty commented there was a “genuine risk” that the board could be ousted. “Several large shareholders have indicated their displeasure at the terms of the NewMed deal”, he said.

Capricorn has invited the six nominees to sign NDAs and review the business plan and additional details. The candidates would be able then to “better assess … the strategic alternatives that have previously been explored by the board”.

The company expects to hold a vote on the proposed combination at around the same time as the Palliser EGM.

Calculation differences

Palliser’s proposals make a number of mistakes around how it would return cash to shareholders, Capricorn said.

Palliser overstates the value of Capricorn’s receivables, failing to risk them, and the value of the Egyptian assets, ignoring the need for investment.

The UK receivable has a fair value of $205 million, rather than $241mn, because of falling oil prices. The risked value of the Senegal receivable is $57mn, down $16mn, given the chances of later than expected start up.

It also is overly optimistic on licence modernisation on Egypt. The investor has cited a similar move by APA Corp., but failed to account for a $100mn signature bonus and a material spending programme.

Furthermore, a future in which Capricorn is focused solely on Egypt as a non-operated player fails to take into account the value of such a single-asset company, it said.

Capricorn said it had met 11 times with Palliser, in the spirit of “maximising shareholder value”. The Palliser plan would “be likely to deliver less value with higher risk over a longer execution period”, it said.

The Palliser plan would provide only $866mn in fair market value. This falls to only $645mn when taking into account the trading discount. The NewMed offer, meanwhile, values Capricorn at $920mn.

Updated at 9:32 am with comment from Panmure Gordon’s Kelty. 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts