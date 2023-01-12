Uganda hands out exploration licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Uganda hands out exploration licences

Uganda’s cabinet has approved licences for Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) and Australia’s DGR Global, with an initial period of two years.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/01/2023, 3:16 pm Updated: 12/01/2023, 3:17 pm
UNOC will hold the Kasuruban licence, while DGR Energy Turaco Uganda the Turaco licence.

Notes from the cabinet meeting said UNOC would “find suitable joint venture partner(s) within the first exploration period”. The statement was signed by Minister of State for ICT Kabbyanga Godfrey.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) launched a second licence round in May 2019, covering five blocks. The ministry had hoped to conclude the round in 2020-21.

All five are in the Albertine Graben, where TotalEnergies and CNOOC are working on the Kingfisher and Tilenga developments.

Kasuruban covers 1,285 square km and it was the largest area on offer, close to Tilenga. Turaco covers 637 square km.

DGR Energy, a subsidiary of DGR Global, already holds the Kanywataba block, to the south of Lake Albert. It has an 83.18% stake in the block, while the remaining 16.12% is held by Armour Energy.

Armour signed the production-sharing agreement (PSA) on the Kanywataba area in 2017. This is adjacent to Turaco.

Heritage Oil drilled three wells on Turaco in 2002-04 and found hydrocarbons. However, the company also noted that CO2 levels at Turaco-3 were high, making commercial viability a challenge.

