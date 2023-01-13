Ghana makes its exploration case in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Ghana makes its exploration case in London

“Interest has picked up in Ghana,” Faibille said. “This year is a watershed,” he continued. He predicted Ghana would see “plenty more drilling activities” in 2023.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/01/2023, 2:40 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Ghana Ministry of EnMen in suits shaking hands, light behind
Ghana has held a roadshow in London to highlight exploration opportunities. Picture shows; Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh. London. Supplied by Ghana Ministry of Energy Date; 12/01/2023

Ghana has held a roadshow this week in London, aiming to attract bidders to consider six blocks in the country’s offshore.

The licences on offer are the Offshore Cape Three Points South (OCTPS), Shallow Water Cape Three Points, Southwest Saltpond, Deep Water Cape Three Points (DWCTP), Expanded Shallow Water Tano (ESWT) and Offshore South West Tano (OSWT).

Ghana is offering the first three for direct negotiations.

Base Energy Ghana operates ESWT, Goil Upstream has DWCTP and OSWT & EK Operating has OSWT. These three companies are seeking farm-in partners.

“If you go out for a licence round there’s a lot of competition, but it’s a race against time,” Petroleum Commissioner Egbert Faibille told Energy Voice. Direct negotiations allows Ghana to “go straight to the companies that have proven ability. It cuts through all the red tape, but in a transparent manner.”

Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, speaking in London, said country production was currently 150,000 barrels per day, down from a peak of 200,000 bpd.

Man at lectern speaks to people © Supplied by Ghana Ministry of En
Ghana’s London roadshow. Supplied by Ghana Ministry of Energy Date; 12/01/2023

The London roadshow is the third leg of Ghana’s work to highlight its exploration opportunities. It has previously held showings in Houston and Aberdeen.

“I was very impressed by the turnout in Houston. Interest has been very good in London, even keener,” the commissioner said.

Picking up

Faibille noted there had been some global challenges for the industry, with COVID-19 and the downturn, but things are improving. “New dimensions are needed to drill down, energy security will become something on the front burner, there’s a steady improvement in the E&P space,” he said.

Ghana expects new exploration drilling this year, with at least three companies working on obligation exploration wells this year. Furthermore, Tullow Oil continues with its drilling work around its Jubilee field.

“Interest has picked up in Ghana,” Faibille said. “This year is a watershed,” he continued. He predicted Ghana would see “plenty more drilling activities” in 2023.

Ghana’s successes have focused around the Tano Basin, sometimes known as the Western Basin.

One area Ghana is hoping to strike it lucky is onshore, in the Voltaian Basin. Ghana National Petroleum Corp. (GNPC) is carrying out reconnaissance in the Voltaian. The company is planning a well in the basin in late 2023 or early 2024, according to reports.

Core Lab’s Scott Parker noted that broader work was under way. “In support of these exploration initiatives, the Petroleum Commission in partnership with Core Lab will soon have a Phase II extension to their Phase I regional reservoir, source and seal study,” he said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts