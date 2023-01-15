Chevron scores major gas find in East Med

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chevron scores major gas find in East Med

The East Mediterranean “has abundant energy resources, and their development is driving strategic collaboration in the region”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/01/2023, 7:33 pm Updated: 15/01/2023, 7:33 pm
Chevron

Chevron has made a “significant” gas discovery in Egypt’s East Mediterranean, it announced, confirming earlier reports.

It drilled the Nargis-1 exploration well, finding 200 metres net of Miocene and Oligocene gas-bearing sandstones. The Stena Forth drillship carried out the well, in 309 metres of water.

“Chevron is encouraged and excited by the success of this first exploration well which encountered high-quality reservoirs and follows from Chevron’s entry into the Egyptian upstream sector in 2020, “said Clay Neff, president of Chevron International Exploration and Production.

Neff said the company was looking forward to working with the Egyptian government, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) and our partners “to support the growth of Egypt’s energy sector through this exploration program”.

The East Mediterranean “has abundant energy resources, and their development is driving strategic collaboration in the region”.

The well is in the Nargis Offshore area. The area covers 1,800 square km. The company has not provided any indications as to the potential size of the find.

Talk of Chevron’s gas discovery surfaced in December 2022.

Chevron is the operator with a 45% stake, while Eni’s IEOC Production has 45%. Tharwa Petroleum holds the remaining 10%.

Eni confirmed the discovery. The Italian company said it the partners could develop the Nargis find through Eni’s existing nearby facilities.

Wider options

Both companies have further opportunities in Egypt’s offshore. Eni was recently awarded exploration blocks North Rafah, North El Fayrouz, North East El Arish, Tiba and Bellatrix-Seti East, it noted.

At the end of November, Eni began drilling the Thuraya gas prospect, in the Northeast Arish block, to the east of Nargis. The company also has the Shorouk block, home of the Zohr field. Where Nargis found 200 metres of net pay, Zohr found 600 metres, holding around 850 billion cubic metres.

Chevron, meanwhile, has six blocks in the country, four of which it operates. It operates two blocks in the West Mediterranean, North Sidi Barrani and North El Dabaa; and Red Sea Block 1. It has stakes in another two West Med blocks, North Marina and North Cleopatra.

The US company has also made gas discoveries off Cyprus, where it is working on plans for export, most likely involving floating LNG (FLNG). In Israel, Chevron has a stake in the Leviathan field, which exports gas locally and into Egypt.

