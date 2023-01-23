Invictus drills into well findings to call success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus drills into well findings to call success

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/01/2023, 7:58 am
© Supplied by Invictus EnergyAerial view of drill site in arid conditions
Picture shows; Drilling the Mukuyu-1 well in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe. Supplied by Invictus Energy Date; 24/09/2022

Invictus Energy has updated its findings from its first well in Zimbabwe, announcing new potential hydrocarbon zones in the primary upper target.

The Australian company said it had found 225 metres of gross potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones in the Upper Angwa. This was found over 11 zones.

Managing director Scott Macmillan said the Mukuyu-1 and sidetrack had been a “great success, identifying 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones across the Pebbly Arkose and Upper Angwa formations”.

He went on to describe this as “an outstanding result and virtually unprecedented for the first well in a frontier basin, establishing a new petroleum province and substantially de-risking the Company’s wider acreage in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

“We are still interpreting all the data, with results to be integrated into the seismic data and basin models to guide future well locations and exploration prospect selection.”

Invictus said there remained deeper untested potential in the Mukuyu structure. Drilling did not reach the bottom of the Upper Angwa in either well. It also did not reach the Lower Angwa.

Work proved challenging, with tools getting stuck. As such, the company could not carry out logging in the deeper parts.

The company has warm stacked the Exalo Rig 202 at Mukuyu-1. It will undergo maintenance and upgrades before restarting work.

Invictus is considering whether to drill another Mukuyu well or the Baobab-1 well next. There are also other “promising exploration prospects” in the Cabora Bassa area, it said.

The company’s work has reduced risk on trap, source and seal, it said. Reservoir remains a moderate risk, it said, while the “lateral extent and continuity of reservoir sands is still unknown”.

The Mukuyu and sidetrack demonstrated a working hydrocarbon system. Discovering gas condensate and light oil, “significantly de-risking remaining prospectivity in the basin”.

