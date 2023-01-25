Predator slumps on challenging Morocco well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Predator slumps on challenging Morocco well

As news of the drilling challenges broke, the company’s share price fell 65%.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/01/2023, 9:25 am
Picture shows; Predator executives sign the Guercif licence. Morocco.

Predator Oil & Gas has suspended its MOU-2 well after encountering technical difficulties, causing its stock to halve in trading this morning.

The company reached a depth of 1,260 metres at the MOU-2 well. It acquired wireline logs from 677 metres to 1,010 metres but could not go deeper. The company had planned to reach 1,500 metres.

Predator said this was a result of encountering “extremely stick clays” in a formation over the Moulouya Fan primary objective.

The company did report a logged interval of 165 metres, with up to 100 metres of variable quality sand. This formation is a slumped basin margin debris-flow, Predator said, which has not previously been encountered. This presents a “drilling challenge” with very low rates of penetration.

Prudence

The Star Valley rig remains on the site, Predator executive chairman Paul Griffiths said. “MOU-2 has been an extremely challenging well to drill due to the presence of a particular geological formation not previously encountered,” he noted.

“The prudent and safer option was to suspend the well and leave it in a state to re-enter once a better understanding of the mud programme required to drill this particularly complex interval efficiently and cost-effectively.”

This is “not the result we wanted”, he said, but the “pre-drill objectives and potential resources remain unchanged”.

Predator began drilling the well at the end of December.

The company will need to evaluate its mud programme and the impact of this new geological formation. While it poses drilling challenges, Predator said it also formed a “highly effective seal” on the Moulouya Fan.

Testing on MOU-1 will attempt to determine potential connectivity with this new well. Predator will also consider re-entering and deepening the MOU-2, once it has found a solution to its problems. Its estimates of the potential gas resource remain unchanged.

As news of the drilling challenges broke, the company’s share price fell 65%.

Predator’s Griffiths will hold a Q&A with investors on February 1.

