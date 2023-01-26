Maurel pays down debt, progresses Wentworth deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Maurel pays down debt, progresses Wentworth deal

Operations had returned to normal in the third quarter in Gabon, Maurel said. The company began a well stimulation campaign in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the field now capable of producing more than 21,000 bpd.
Ed Reed
26/01/2023, 10:11 am
Maurel et Prom

Maurel et Prom’s production in 2022 was flat against 2021 but higher prices saw consolidated sales of $676 million, up 35%.

Higher oil and gas prices drove the increase. The company sold its oil for $97.8 per barrel, up 35%, while it sold gas for $3.5 per mmBtu, up 5%.

As at the end of 2022, Maurel had $138 million in cash, down from the $196mn it had at the end of 2021. However, this amount does not include the $76mn it has set aside in an escrow account to purchase Wentworth Resources.

During the year, Maurel paid down $201mn in gross debt, reducing this from $539mn to $337mn. As a result, it cut net debt by $144mn to $199mn as of the end of December.

Maurel produced 25,584 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, from 25,490 boepd in 2021.

Production would have likely been higher had it not been for disruption in Gabon, at the Cap Lopez terminal in April. As a result, the company produced 14,646 bpd from its Ezanga permit, down 6% from 2021.

Operations had returned to normal in the third quarter in Gabon, Maurel said. The company began a well stimulation campaign in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the field now capable of producing more than 21,000 bpd.

Maurel increased production in Angola last year. It has a 20% stake in Block 3/05, with net production of 3,732 bpd, up 9% on the year.

The operator of the block is leading talks on extending the licence beyond its current expiry date of June 2025. Maurel said it expected this would include better fiscal terms.

The company made an offer to acquire Wentworth Resources in December. The two companies work together at Mnazi Bay, in Tanzania. The gas field increased production 10% in 2022, with Maurel’s share reaching 43.2 million cubic feet per day.

Wentworth published its scheme document on January 25. It plans to hold a general meeting on February 23 for the deal to go ahead.

Maurel is also active in South America. It drilled an exploration well in Colombia this month, although poor results led it to abandon the work. It began drilling a second well, Oveja-1, on January 23.

The company also has interests in Venezuela. Chevron recently reached a deal to receive its debts from state-owned PDVSA, in addition to taking over control of its local joint venture. Maurel has begun talks with Venezuela’s government, seeking a similar end.

