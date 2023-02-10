CNOOC seeks to unleash Gabon’s game changing Tigre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

CNOOC seeks to unleash Gabon’s game changing Tigre

Gabon is producing around 200,000 barrels per day. Should Tigre be successful, and if the in-place forecasts are accurate, the project could double Gabon’s production, S&P said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/02/2023, 10:11 am
Signage for Cnooc Ltd. is displayed on the company's headquarters in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012. Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg

CNOOC Ltd began drilling the Tigre well, offshore Gabon, in January with the potential to derisk prospects in the country’s deepwater.

CNOOC has contracted the Stena IceMax for two wells off Gabon this year. The rig arrived in January and began drilling shortly thereafter. Stena Drilling has said the rig would be in work for CNOOC for around 90 days.

A note from S&P Global Commodity Insights noted that the Tigre 1 was targeting the pre-salt Gamba sandstones of Aptian age, in the BC9 block. The analysis said CNOOC was targeting oil in the four-way closure, with a recoverable resource potential of up to 1.4 billion barrels.

The Chinese company drilled the Leopard well in BCD10, with Shell, in 2014. Leopard found gas and despite some talk of floating LNG (FLNG) has not progressed.

Success at Tigre could see CNOOC expand in Gabon, S&P said. The report said it would need to find at least 120 million barrels of oil, based on a $83 per barrel Brent price. A lower price, of $58 per barrel, would mean CNOOC needs to find at least 300mn barrels.

Should it find 1.4 billion barrels, the breakeven price would fall to $42 per barrel, with an internal rate of return at 15%.

S&P reported that given the BC9 contract dates from 2007, licence terms are more attractive than those in later years. It calculated that NPV is around 20% higher from this licence than current fiscal terms.

CNOOC has also set out plans to test the Seal prospect in Gabon. Where Tigre is pre-salt, Seal is post salt. The company had talked of bringing in a partner.

