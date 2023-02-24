Wentworth sale to Maurel squeaks past shareholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Wentworth sale to Maurel squeaks past shareholders

Wentworth held its vote yesterday, with 75.26% of shares voted in favour of the scheme. The deal required 75% approval.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 10:40 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Workers in overalls and hard hats grapple with drilling equipment
Maurel

Wentworth Resources shareholders narrowly backed the sale of the company to Maurel et Prom, its partner in Tanzania’s Mnazi Bay.

Wentworth held its vote yesterday, with 75.26% of shares voted in favour of the scheme. The deal required 75% approval. Of the 103.8 million shares in circulation, success rested on just over 270,000.

Maurel et Prom confirmed the agreement this morning. The deal only requires approval from the Tanzanian authorities to complete now.

The French company set out its offer in December 2022, which won support from Wentworth’s board and major shareholders. Maurel will pay 32.5 pence per Wentworth share, a total of £61.7 million.

The Maurel offer came at a premium of 30% in December, but a number of shareholders still felt aggrieved.

Wentworth officials warned that cash flows would fall in 2023, as a historic cash pool dried up.

The deal should now complete in under a month, although there is a long stop date of the end of the year.

A group of retail shareholders opposed the sale. However, it was the announcement of Fidelity International that opened up the sale for potential failure. Fidelity has an 11.87% stake in Wentworth.

Other major shareholders include DNB Bank with 10.54%, Vitol with 9.49% and OVMK Vermogensbeheer with 7.41%.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts