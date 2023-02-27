San Leon denies NNPC, Sahara move on OML 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

San Leon denies NNPC, Sahara move on OML 18

It did though note that “armed and unknown men” had forcibly evicted Eroton staff from the Alakiri gas plant on February 24. These men claimed to represent OML 18 Energy Resource, a subsidiary of Sahara Group.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/02/2023, 9:32 am
San Leon continued to experience problems in exporting oil in Nigeria, with downtime and pipeline losses reducing OML 18's exports.

San Leon Energy has been forced to downplay concerns around the loss of OML 18 and the arrival of armed men, supposedly working for a partner.

Nigeria’s Punch newspaper reported on February 25 that Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) had taken over the licence following “diversion of funds, governance infractions, and indebtedness to JV partners”.

Punch, citing a “top industry source”, also claimed that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were investigating.

Eroton Exploration & Production operates the licence, giving San Leon an indirect 10.58% stake in OML 18.

The operator denied the allegations, describing them as “malicious and false”. It continues as operator, the company said.

Sahara sale

Eroton said these “purported actions were outside of the due process of law and in breach of the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Joint Operating Agreement”.

In mid-2022, San Leon had said a deal under way would see Sahara leaving the licence. Eroton was to pay Sahara $485 million for a 16.8% stake. This would see Eroton holding 44.1% in the licence.

Early in January, San Leon said it was still working on the deal. However, it had pushed back the date for completion had been pushed back to March 31. San Leon said the extension had been agreed with Midwestern.

Sahara has not yet responded to a request for comment on the alleged occupation.

Eroton further explained that challenges around production were due to the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL). This pipeline has had wide ranging theft problems over the last two years.

“Eroton categorically denies any fraudulent acts as stated in the press and confirms that it is committed to transparency, integrity and that it continues to operate in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,” it said.

