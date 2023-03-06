Egypt offers brownfield options, while El Molla woos Chevron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Egypt offers brownfield options, while El Molla woos Chevron

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/03/2023, 5:04 pm
© Supplied by ApacheSeismic trucks lined up on the sand
Picture shows; Seismic trucks. Egypt. Supplied by Apache Date; Unknown

Egypt has announced a licence round for mature fields, with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla visiting CERAWeek to fly the flag.

The Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. (EGPC) launched its bid round on March 2. The ministry said this was the first offered via the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG).

The bid round covers eight producing fields in the Gulf of Suez and Eastern Desert.

El Molla said the bid round followed a study on the brownfield sites. The fields still hold reserves, but will need additional investment and the deployment of new technologies, the ministry said.

Of the eight fields on offer, two are controlled by Suez Oil Co. (SUCO) and five by Offshore Shukeir Oil Company Co. (OSOCO).

Companies interested in participating must register on the EUG and purchase data. EGPC said registered parties would be able to visit fields to inspect facilities and infrastructure.

The round will close on June 15.

El Mola, visiting Houston this week, said the EGPC bid round was a first of its kind.

Chevron talks

The minister also held talks with Chevron president of international exploration and production Clay Neff, on the sidelines of the CERAWeek event.

The two talked about Chevron’s plans in Egypt. These include increasing production and co-operation in exporting gas from the region to Europe.

Chevron is a partner in Israel’s Leviathan field, which exports gas to Egypt. Partners in the project recently announced plans to examine floating LNG (FLNG) options for the field.

Bloomberg reported Chevron CEO Mike Wirth as saying the company was considering three options for exports. A multibillion dollar pipeline, exports via Egypt’s facilities or FLNG. Wirth, speaking at CERAWeek, said the FLNG option was the most straightforward as it avoided agreement from multiple governments.

However, FLNG would “take more time and money” before the Leviathan partners opted to move ahead.

