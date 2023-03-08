Chariot readies for Anchois development plan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Chariot has completed front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the Anchois project, offshore Morocco.

The company said it had begun seeking engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) proposals.

Chariot CEO Adonis Pouroulis said the project had made excellent progress across all aspects. There are “detailed discussions on partnering, gas sales agreements and project finance continue concurrently as we move towards final investment decision (FID)”.

The licence holders are now working on a field development plan (FDP). This will allow a production concession to be awarded.

The Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), a joint venture of OneSubsea and Subsea 7, carried out most of the FEED work. The group began FEED in June 2022.

Pouroulis said it was important to define the initial development plan, which will involve delivering gas to anchor customers.

“We remain fully focused on taking the Anchois project to first gas in a way that can continually grow the resource and project scale and help unlock the basin scale potential that we see across our licence area.”

In addition to the FEED work, Chariot has also made progress on environmental baseline surveys for the on- and offshore.

The company is also working on development drilling in order to evaluate the potential for more gas. This could find another 754 billion cubic feet of gas, with the company giving a geological chance of success of 49 to 61%.

Pouroulis said the company had ”further cemented the viability and commercial potential of the development, founded upon its excellent reservoir and gas properties, favourable location with regards to existing infrastructure and the opportunity to leverage off existing, conventional technology”.

Chariot has a 75% stake in the Lixus licence, which holds the Anchois field. Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) holds the remaining 25%.

The development plan

The plan involves three producer wells initially, including the Anchois-2 drilled by Chariot in 2022. Subsea infrastructure would carry gas to onshore facilities via a flowline. An onshore central processing facility (CPF) would process the hydrocarbons, delivering gas and condensate to market.

Initial capacity would be 105 million cubic feet per day. Anchois gas would tie in to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) and deliver gas to offtakers.

Chariot signed a deal to tie-in to the GME in September 2022.