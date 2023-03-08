Chariot readies for Anchois development plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chariot readies for Anchois development plan

“We remain fully focused on taking the Anchois project to first gas in a way that can continually grow the resource and project scale and help unlock the basin scale potential that we see across our licence area."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/03/2023, 9:33 am
Morocco

Chariot has completed front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the Anchois project, offshore Morocco.

The company said it had begun seeking engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) proposals.

Chariot CEO Adonis Pouroulis said the project had made excellent progress across all aspects. There are “detailed discussions on partnering, gas sales agreements and project finance continue concurrently as we move towards final investment decision (FID)”.

The licence holders are now working on a field development plan (FDP). This will allow a production concession to be awarded.

The Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), a joint venture of OneSubsea and Subsea 7, carried out most of the FEED work. The group began FEED in June 2022.

Pouroulis said it was important to define the initial development plan, which will involve delivering gas to anchor customers.

“We remain fully focused on taking the Anchois project to first gas in a way that can continually grow the resource and project scale and help unlock the basin scale potential that we see across our licence area.”

In addition to the FEED work, Chariot has also made progress on environmental baseline surveys for the on- and offshore.

The company is also working on development drilling in order to evaluate the potential for more gas. This could find another 754 billion cubic feet of gas, with the company giving a geological chance of success of 49 to 61%.

Pouroulis said the company had ”further cemented the viability and commercial potential of the development, founded upon its excellent reservoir and gas properties, favourable location with regards to existing infrastructure and the opportunity to leverage off existing, conventional technology”.

Chariot has a 75% stake in the Lixus licence, which holds the Anchois field. Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) holds the remaining 25%.

The development plan

The plan involves three producer wells initially, including the Anchois-2 drilled by Chariot in 2022. Subsea infrastructure would carry gas to onshore facilities via a flowline. An onshore central processing facility (CPF) would process the hydrocarbons, delivering gas and condensate to market.

Initial capacity would be 105 million cubic feet per day. Anchois gas would tie in to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) and deliver gas to offtakers.

Chariot signed a deal to tie-in to the GME in September 2022tie-in to the GME in September 2022.

