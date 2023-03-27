Cheiron starts up second phase at Egypt’s GNN field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Cheiron starts up second phase at Egypt’s GNN field

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/03/2023, 3:14 pm
Egypt news
Egypt

Cheiron Energy has begun producing at its GNN oilfield in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez via an early production facility (EPF). Initial production from the field came via a platform.

The field is in the Geisum and Tawila West concession. Cheiron has a 60% stake, via Pico GoS, and is the operator. Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (Kufpec) holds the remaining 40%.

The GNN-6 was the first well to start producing via the EPF, with output of around 4,200 barrels per day. It will follow this with the completion of two more wells that have already been drilled, GNN-3 and GNN-8. Subsequently, it will drill up to four more wells at the site.

Cheiron has estimated the GNN field may hold more than 300 million barrels in place. It discovered the field in 2019.

The company installed the EPF in the central area of the field. It includes a conductor support platform, a mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and a 10-inch oil export pipeline. This link runs to the Geisum Star production complex.

Cheiron said the southern part of the field had been appraised and developed using extended reach drilling. This has allowed it to complete three production wells from the Geisum D platform. Another well is being drilled from the platform, it said.

Completion of this phase of work should bring the gross oil production from the concession to more than 25,000 bpd.

Cheiron said the find demonstrated the Gulf of Suez’s remaining exploration potential, despite being relatively mature. The GNN field was the first discovery in the Nukhul formation, it said.

Cheiron discovered the GNN field in 2019 and began producing in 2020, via the GNN-4 well. Initial production from the well was more than 2,000 bpd.

