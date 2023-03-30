Oando finally audits 2020 results, sees theft spike in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Oando finally audits 2020 results, sees theft spike in 2021

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/03/2023, 10:59 am
© Supplied by OandoOando backdrop, with people sitting on a stage
Oando

Nigeria’s Oando Group has finally published its 2020 and 2021 results, although the latter remain unaudited.

Oando has struggled to present its results in a timely fashion, but is getting slightly faster. It reported its audited 2019 and unaudited 2020 results in June 2022.

In 2021, the company’s upstream production sank 40%. In 2020, it reported output of 44,550 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which dropped to 26,775 boepd in 2021. Oil production fell from 15,912 bpd to 8,849 bpd.

However, in the downstream, traded oil volumes increases 8% in 2021 and refined products were up 39%.

Net profit increased to 34.7 billion naira ($75.38 million), versus a loss in 2020 of 140.7bn naira ($305.7mn). Group borrowing was up 10%, reaching 460.8bn naira ($1bn).

Woman holding hard hat in front of a drilling rig © Supplied by Oando
Oando

Oando CEO Wale Tinubu said 2021 saw contrasting themes. “Buoyant oil prices [were] tempered by an increasingly challenging local operating environment. Bullish oil prices throughout the year saw us record a 105% increase in average realized oil sale price whilst a surge in militancy and sabotage across the Niger Delta resulted in a 40% decline in average hydrocarbon production compared to 2020.”

Production suffered at OML 60-63 the most, with a decline of 42% in 2021. OML 56 was down 23% and OML 13 just 1%.

While Oando has not provided direct insight into its 2022 operations, theft is likely to be a major concern. The company reported that it and other producers in the Kwale cluster had seen as much as an 80% reduction in production.

Spending and loans

Capital expenditure was down for 2021. Oando spent $63.4mn in the year, down from $83mn in 2020. Most of the spending in 2021, at $59.2mn, was in OML 60-63.

In January, Oando said it hoped to provide its audited 2021 results in May and its audited 2022 results in August this year.

One of Oando’s challenges has been fending off suits from various shareholders. In August 2021, it managed to reach a deal where it would help loan money to Whitmore Asset Management, linked to its CEO Tinubu, to pay out $550mn to Gabriele Volpi’s Ansbury Investments.

Oando borrowed the cash from Afreximbank and advanced this to Whitmore. The oil company will charge Tinubu’s company 6% per year with a 10-year moratorium on the principal.

The Oando CEO is the nephew of recently Bola Tinubu, who won the race for the presidency in February.

